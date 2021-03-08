Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

India solar install consensus forms as market primed for deployment spike in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

News

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

News

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

News

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

News

Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

News

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 102MW floating PV project in a coal mine subsidence area of China’s Anhui Province. Image: Sungrow Floating.

A Chinese government policy that resulted in hundreds of megawatts of floating PV projects deployed on flooded coal mines could be replicated elsewhere, according to Sungrow.

Through the Top Runner programme, the country’s National Energy Agency issued a tender in 2016 for the installation of 1GWp of floating PV (FPV) in coal mine subsidence areas, in Anhui and Shandong provinces, with Sungrow Floating, a division of Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow, among the winning bidders.

Tender winners will sell the generated electricity from their floating solar plants to the State Grid Corporation of China.

With the projects making the most of underutilised space as well as promoting local employment, the Chinese example is “worth learning”, said Kane Wang, manager of Sungrow Floating’s system solution department.

“We believe that governments of all countries can learn from China’s experience and focus on planning these abandoned waters with low utilisation value as floating PV power plants, so as to develop clean energy while making full use of water resources, saving land, driving economic development and employment,” Wang said, adding that this “is a choice that every smart and responsible government will make”.

Sungrow Floating has deployed more than 1.1GW of FPV globally, with projects in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand adding to scores of developments in its home market, the largest of which has a capacity of 150MW and was completed in Anhui Province in 2017.

Wang now sees strong potential for deploying floating solar in markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and India, which all have policies in place to support the sector’s growth. Malaysia and the Philippines also have “relevant floating PV promotion plans”, he said.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest offshore floating solar plant, a 181MWp park that was completed in November by local developer Chenya Energy, which welcomed “sound supportive measures” from the government to boost FPV deployment such as promoting banks to finance projects. Chenya said it was able to complete the project despite the impact of earthquakes and typhoons on development.

With the deployment of floating projects also presenting challenges in terms of their impact on water ecology, changes in water depth as well as potential equipment corrosion, Sungrow Floating has set up a research and development unit to overcome such issues.

In addition to flooded coal mines, Sungrow Floating sees potential in deploying FPV in water bodies such as hydropower dams (which can take advantage of shared transmission infrastructure), irrigation reservoirs and natural lakes. “Although the national conditions of each country are not the same, each country will have some abandoned waters with very low utilisation value,” Wang said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, floating pv, floating solar, ssfasia, sungrow, sungrow floating, top runner

Read Next

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

March 5, 2021
Indian solar firm Fourth Partner Energy has created a joint venture (JV) with coal producer Indika Energy to develop commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects in Indonesia.

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

March 4, 2021
The US’ largest floating solar farm has been completed in the city of Healdsburg, California.

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

March 4, 2021
French oil major Total and industrial conglomerate Zahid Group have established a joint venture (JV) focused on distributed solar generation for Saudi Arabia’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

March 3, 2021
Major polysilicon and solar cell producer Tongwei Group has begun ramping the final cell lines at its 15GW Meishen production hub in Sichuan Province, with the facility now the largest single site for solar production in the world.

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

March 3, 2021
Solar power provider Sunseap Group and utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have created a joint venture to trial importing renewable electricity from Malaysia to Singapore.

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

March 2, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar is to establish a 10GW large-area, high-efficiency PV module assembly plant at the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, north of Shanghai.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

India solar install consensus forms as market primed for deployment spike in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

News

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

News

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

News

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2020!
View Offer