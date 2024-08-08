Subscribe To Premium
Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

By Will Norman
China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

Romania approves CfD scheme, tenders 500MW solar PV in 2024

Scatec, Aeolus partner to build 120MW Tunisian PV, secure EBRD funding

pv.index: n-type module prices continue to fall in Europe

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

The 90MW Happy Solar project in Arkansas, developed by Lightsource bp. Image: JERA Nex

Solar project developer Lightsource bp has sold two US PV projects to Japanese-owned renewable energy asset owner JERA Nex.

The 300MW Oxbow solar farm in Louisiana and the 95MW Happy solar farm in Arkansas changed hands for an undisclosed sum. Both projects are already in commercial operation and contracted under power purchase agreements (PPA) with corporate giants McDonald’s and eBay and the Conway, Arkansas power utility Conway Corp, respectively.

Under the agreement, Lightsource bp will continue to provide asset management and operations & maintenance (O&M) services to the sites.

This is JERA Nex’s first foray into the US solar market and was executed in partnership with JERA Americas. Both companies are subsidiaries of Japanese power generation company JERA, which was created through a consolidation of different departments of two Japanese utilities, the Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Chubu Electric Power Company.

JERA invests in fossil fuels, energy storage, and renewable energy generation technologies. JERA Nex is the company’s renewable energy arm.

In December 2023, British oil giant bp took full ownership of Lightsource bp by acquiring the outstanding 50.03% stake it did not already own.

John O’Brien, COO of JERA Americas said: “The team at JERA Americas began working with Lightsource bp last year to help drive JERA’s net zero ambition, and we are delighted to have brought this transaction to a successful conclusion. We will continue to work with JERA Nex and other partners to seek new renewable energy opportunities.”

Lightsource bp closed financing in March for another 180MW PV project in Louisiana. The Prairie Ronde project benefited from a US$140 million tax equity deal with British bank Barclays; it is expected online by the end of 2024. As with the Oxbow project bought by JERA Nex, Prairie Ronde is contracted under a PPA with McDonald’s, signed in February 2023.

The developer is also building two utility-scale PV projects in Texas – the 168MW Starr solar project and the 125MW Second Division project. In February, Lightsource bp closed a US$348 million financing package to support the construction of these projects, which included the tax credit transferability facility under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

A report from US sustainable finance company Crux last week showed that the IRA transferability market had reached a total of US$11 billion in the first half of 2024.  

finance, jera, jera nex, lightsource bp, project acquisition, pv power plants, us

Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
Matrix Renewables has several solar plants operational in Spain, as pictured above with El Rocio. Image: Matrix Renewables.

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

August 7, 2024
The €50 million green loan will support the design, construction and operation of five solar PV projects in Castilla y Leon and Extremadura.
A graph of module prices in Europe over 2024. Image: sun.store

pv.index: n-type module prices continue to fall in Europe

August 7, 2024
The average price of monofacial n-type solar modules in Europe fell 13% over the month, from €0.128/Wp to €0.113/Wp.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

August 7, 2024
Blueleaf Energy has reached financial close for a 200MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project, under development in Madhya Pradesh, India.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

August 7, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$2.2 billion in the grid across eight projects covering 18 states.
A picture of a commmunity solar project in Illinois from Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

August 7, 2024
The US$309 million back-leveraged term loan will support 80 community solar projects owned by Summit Ridge Capital Holdings, a joint venture (JV) between Summit Ridge Energy and HASI

