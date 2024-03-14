Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lightsource bp bags US$140 million for 180MW US PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Trina Solar improves efficiency of Vertex N series of modules by 0.3%

News

Lightsource bp bags US$140 million for 180MW US PV project

News

MSEDCL launches tender for 5GW solar PV projects in India

News

SJVN signs offtake deals for 600MW of 1GW Rajasthan PV project

News

Raptor Maps: asset underperformance and equipment issues cost the solar sector US$4.6 billion in 2023

News

European grids in 19 countries lack over 200GW of capacity for solar by 2030

News

Nextracker inks deal to manufacture tracker components in Australia

News

Masdar connects 511MW solar projects to Uzbekistan’s grid

News

Canadian Solar posts “record” shipments and income in 2023, quarterly profits drop

News

BlackRock acquires 89MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US from Excelsior

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sheep graze under First Solar modules at a Lightsource bp solar farm. image: Lightsource bp

Solar developer Lightsource bp has secured a US$140 million tax equity deal with Barclays to finance the construction of the 180MW Prairie Ronde solar PV project in Louisiana, US.

Located in St. Landry Parish, Prairie Ronde is expected online by the end of 2024. It is already contracted under a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with fast food giant McDonald’s Corporation and Lightsource bp said it will build, own and operate the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Lightsource said that it has committed to “increasing biodiversity” on the land allocated for the PV project, and will grow a variety of plants underneath and around the modules.

The financing is one of the first deals made by Barclays’ Sustainable Project Finance team, which said that it is aiming to facilitate US$1 trillion of Sustainable and Transition Financing – towards renewable energy and energy transition projects – through 2030.

James Edmonds, Barclays global head of sustainable project finance said: “Mobilising strategic capital is critical for the energy transition and ensures Barclays can make a demonstrable difference in accelerating the scale up of clean energy development projects.”

In July last year, Barclays was one of eight banks which backed Spanish utility Iberdrola’s issuance of €850 million (US$925 million) in greed bonds to support the development of new renewable energy generation capacity.

Analysis by the US environmental organisation Sierra Club in January 2023 found that only around 2% of Barclays’ financing into the energy sector from 2016-2022 went to renewable energy companies and projects compared with a global average of around 10%. The report concluded that investment into renewable energy was moving “too slowly” to meet global net zero targets by 2050.

In December 2023, British fossil fuels major bp took full ownership of Lightsource bp, acquiring the 50.03% majority share that it did not already hold. The transaction represented a base equity value of £254 million (US$323 million) and will see bp use Lightsource’s experience as a renewable energy developer to meet its own demands for low carbon electricity.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
barclays, finance, lightsource bp, louisiana, project finance, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024