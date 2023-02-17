Lightsource bp inks 180MWdc solar PPA with McDonald’s in Louisiana

The 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas from Lightsource bp. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with fast food giant McDonald’s for a 145MWac/180MWdc PV project in Louisiana.

McDonald’s will offtake the entirety of the power produced at the Prairie Ronde solar project, which is expected to generate around 327,000MWh annually.

This is the second deal between McDonald’s and Lightsource bp in Louisiana, the first being a PPA signed for a 345MWdc Baton Rouge solar project.

Lightsource bp will handle financing, construction and operation of the facility – construction is set to begin in early 2023 with commercial operation set for late 2024.

Lightsource said that it will invest US$3.9 million a year in maintaining the facility and the surrounding land.

Mcdonald’s signed a PPA with Enel North America in December for 189MW of power produced at the Blue Jay solar farm in Texas.

Last month, Lightsource bp closed a US$267 million tax equity deal for a 481MW US solar portfolio, designed to support the construction of a 346MW Louisiana PV project amongst others.

The American Clean Power Association published research last month showing that 14.4GW of corporate solar PPAs were signed in the US in 2022, with large tech companies procuring the most. Another report from BloombergNEF said that 2022 was a record year for PPAs around the world.