Lightsource bp starts building 490MW of solar projects in Australia

By Tom Kenning
Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

Cero Generation hires Ameresco, Sunel subsidiaries for 100MW unsubsidised Greece PV project

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

Risen Energy’s Hyper-ion HJT solar module series certified by TÜV SÜD

Sunnova to issue US$425m of convertible senior notes

LevelTen launches new software to provide PPA market transparency

Shoals beats ‘challenging environment’ with record revenue and profit in Q2

PPAs for two PV projects have been signed with French utility ENGIE, Australian-based multinational corporation Orica and food giant Mars Australia. Image: Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp has started construction on its 400MW Wellington North and 90MW Wunghnu solar farms in New South Wales and Victoria, respectively.

Having announced today that it will reach financial close on the two projects later this year, with completion expected in 2024, the London-headquartered company looks set to become one of the largest solar developers and owners in Australia.

The firm, which entered the Australian market four years ago, has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the two PV projects with French utility ENGIE, Australian-based multinational corporation Orica and food giant Mars Australia. For construction, Lightsource bp has contracted Spain-based EPC firm Gransolar.

To date, Lightsource bp has 1GW of projects in operation and under construction across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. This includes the 107MW West Wyalong and 214MW Woolooga Solar Farms, which are due to be completed by the end of 2022 as well as the 200MW Wellington Solar Farm, which is already operational.

“We have been able to deliver our projects managing major disruptions, including commodity price increases, escalating costs, supply chain disruptions, and COVID-19,” said Adam Pegg, managing director at Lightsource bp Australia and New Zealand. “Lightsource bp has been able to navigate and deliver high quality projects, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our people and business.

“The outlook for solar in Australia and the region is incredibly strong, with increasing political support, greater investor certainty, and capital looking to participate in the sector.”

The company is also exploring hybrid projects in Australia that would combine solar with battery storage, wind power or green hydrogen production, Pegg noted. It also has more than 4GW of operational and planned projects across Australia and New Zealand.

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

August 17, 2022
Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation (SPNEC) is planning to add a 3.5GW solar farm to its 500MW system already under construction on the Northern Filipino region of Luzon, which the company claims would make it the largest PV project in the world.

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

August 17, 2022
US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, representing the largest climate package in US history and a major policy victory for the embattled president.

Total Eren to develop 1GW green hydrogen project in Australia as the country eyes Indo-Pacific exports

August 16, 2022
Australia’s Northern Territory has struck a deal with French energy major Total Eren to develop a 1GW green hydrogen project in the city of Darwin that will be powered by 2GW of solar PV.

RWE’s renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

August 15, 2022
German energy company RWE’s onshore renewables business has undergone a dramatic change in fortunes on 2021, with 1H 2022 seeing the unit return to profitability following a poor H1 2021 performance, while during the first half of the year the company invested €2 billion (US$2.04 billion) in the expansion of its green portfolio.

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

August 15, 2022
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The largest climate package in US history will now move to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it is expected to be signed into law as early as today.

How can solar PV projects still make a profit against the backdrop of rising module, land and equipment costs?

August 15, 2022
How can solar PV projects boost their power output and raise profits amid rising module, land and equipment costs

