Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Balance of System, Grids, Projects
Europe

Latest

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

News

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SolarPower Europe has already said enhanced cybersecurity requirements should be introduced for components such as inverters. Image: BayWa r.e.

Lithuanian lawmakers have adopted legislation designed to limit the ability of Chinese inverter manufacturers to remotely access the country’s solar and wind power plants.

According to Lithuanian reports, 79 MPs voted in favour of the amendment to the Law on Electricity, which will impose greater security measures on electricity generation and information management systems to insulate them from the influence of “hostile countries”, as designated by the country’s National Security Strategy.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In the case of solar PV, this applies most obviously to Chinese inverter manufacturers. In theory, the digital and cloud infrastructure around inverters allows them to be remotely controlled, or turned off altogether, which can prove a security risk.

From 1 May 2025, operators of new Lithuanian power plants over 100kW in capacity will have to ensure that additional safeguards are in place for the information management systems and inverters at their sites. Existing sites will have to meet the requirements by 1 May 2026.

Lithuania is seeking to install 5.1GW of solar PV capacity by 2030 under its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which was updated last year.

European solar trade bodies have previously called for greater cybersecurity strategies as digital infrastructure and data become increasingly important in the development of physical energy resources. The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) stated its approval of the Lithuanian law on Linkedin this morning, and called for the wider uptake of similar policies:

“ESMC welcomes these important changes included into the law. We are expecting and looking forward for such kind of decision to be replicated in the other EU Member States. The application of NZIA resilience criterion to all solar and wind power plants and storage devices irrespective of the installed power capacities is a good opportunity to prevent our information management systems from the remote controllability risks. (sic).”

In a paper published in July, SolarPower Europe called for a solar-specific strategy to address growing cybersecurity risks, including higher compliance requirements for inverters, tracker systems and batteries.

PV Tech Premium published an article from cybersecurity firm Claroty about the major risks facing the solar sector as it becomes a more prominent target for cyber attacks. The distributed nature of PV in comparison with traditional, vertically integrated fossil fuel generation plants makes it particularly vulnerable, Claroty’s William Noto wrote, and breaching one inverter can allow attackers to access others within the same network.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
china, cyber security, europe, grid reliability, inverter, lithuania, pv power plants

Read Next

A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

November 13, 2024
The government of New South Wales, Australia, has released a new planning framework for large-scale renewable energy developments aiming to streamline planning decisions.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

November 13, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 regional councils in New South Wales that will see part of the energy sourced from a large-scale solar PV power plant.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

November 12, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has found that over 1.4GW of large-scale renewable energy generation projects worth over AU$3.3 billion (US$2.61 billion) were committed to in the third quarter of 2024.
An EDP Renewables project in Italy.

Ember calls for greater policy support, with solar on track to meet 2030 targets

November 12, 2024
Greater policy support will be needed if the world is to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, according to Ember Climate.
An RWE project in Poland.

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

November 12, 2024
Trinasolar spoke to PV Tech ahead of the Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event about the PV potential in Eastern Europe.
Signing the contract was CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan (3rd from left) and Trinasolar Executive President Helena Li (4th from left). Witnessing the signing is President of Citicore Construction, Inc. Alreetz Santander (2nd from left) together with Citicore Group CFO Lucia Roderos (leftmost); Trinasolar President of Asia Pacific Todd Li (5th from left) together with Trinasolar Group Director for South, Southeast, and Central Asia, Elva Wang (rightmost).

Trinasolar, Citicore in 2GW Philippines TOPCon module supply deal

November 12, 2024
CREC will receive delivery of Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W Series of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.