Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

News

SECI seeks 2.25GW ‘round-the-clock’ renewables with latest tender

News

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

News

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Interviews, News

Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

News

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes on US$216 million financing for Texas PV project

News

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

News

Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ignitis is targeting 4GW of renewables by 2030. Image: Ignitis Group.

Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has acquired a Latvian renewables company which is developing a 200MW wind and solar project in the country.

Ignitis has acquired 100% of the shares in the unnamed company via a €270 million (US$268 million) investment, which includes the project acquisition price and other capex costs and is subject to development milestones.

The project, which also had not been named, is in the early stage of development with estimated start of construction in around 2025–2026 and commercial operation date in around 2027–2028.

Ignitis estimated that its expected return on investment would be in the “high single-digit to low double-digit” range on a levered equity basis.

The company, which in November last year bought several Polish PV developers for US$57 million, is aiming to reach a 4GW portfolio by 2030.

The year before, it purchased yet more solar plants in Poland with a combined capacity of up to 170MW from developer Sun Investment Group (SIG) before going on to raise €450 million in an initial public offering, with the company now trading on both the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
acquisition, ignitis group, Latvia, lithuania, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Cypress Creek Renewables closes on US$216 million financing for Texas PV project

September 7, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$216 million financing round for its Zier Solar and Storage project in Texas.

Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

September 7, 2022
Pay-as-you-go solar company Bboxx has gained access to four additional African markets with the acquisition of distributed energy resources provider PEG Africa.

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

September 6, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired a 79.4% stake in US PV software developer SenseHawk via a US$32 million investment.

Greater standardisation and digitisation of renewable projects needed to reach net zero, says report

September 6, 2022
Greater standardisation of renewable energy projects will be critical to reaching net zero by 2050, according to a joint report by Princeton University and engineering company Worley.

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

September 5, 2022
Solar Media’s head of market research, Finlay Colville, explores the most critical PV cell technology trends of the next few years as the industry continues to move away from p-type technology

Demand for solar-plus-storage a ‘big opportunity’ for inverter providers, says Solis

September 5, 2022
PV Tech sat down with Claire Gardner, marketing manager at inverter specialist Solis, to discuss the potential growth of European markets, the rising interest in energy storage and the importance of accurate energy data.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

News

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022