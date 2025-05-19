Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

News

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia’s NEM sees approved utility-scale solar PV capacity grow by half a gigawatt in April

News

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

News

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

News

Italian court partially repeals decree on suitable areas, agriPV ban

News

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

News

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

News

Ember: ASEAN grid investments could unlock 24GW of new solar capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.
Latvia’s PV sector has attracted a number of overseas investments despite its relatively small scale. Image: Sunly

Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has signed a financing deal with Swedbank to support 239MW of solar PV capacity in Latvia.

Ingitis secured a €77.5 million (US$87.3 million) project financing loan from Swedbank’s business in both Latvia and Lithuania to finance the Stelpe and Vārme PV projects. The Stelpe project will have 145MW nameplate generation capacity, and the Vārme site will account for the remaining 94MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The loan is valid for 15 years and was issued to Ignitis Group’s Lativan subsidiary, SP Venta SIA.

In January 2023, Ignitis Group announced the acquisition of an unnamed Latvian developer with a 300MW solar PV project pipeline, and in September 2022 it bought an “unnamed” firm developing a 200MW Solar PV and wind project in the country.

By no means the largest PV market in the Baltic region, Latvia has still attracted a number of overseas investments into its PV sector. As well as Ignitis Group, a management fund backed by the Bank of Lithuania – Modus Asset Management – acquired a 55MW ground-mounted PV portfolio in Latvia in July 2023.

More recently, in March, Danish renewables firm European Energy secured €68 million to finance a 148MWp solar PV plant in Latvia through its local subsidiary, Stelo Orienta SIA. Estonian independent power producer (IPP) Sunly is also building 225MW worth of PV in Latvia, construction of which began in November 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, finance, ignitis group, Latvia, pv power plants

Read Next

Image: AGL Energy/Risen Energy.

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

May 19, 2025
Swedish solar developer OX2 has received development consent from the New South Wales government in Australia for a 90MW solar-plus-storage project.
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia’s NEM sees approved utility-scale solar PV capacity grow by half a gigawatt in April

May 19, 2025
New data released by Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has noted that 553MW of capacity was approved in the NEM in April.
Image: Elgin Energy.

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

May 18, 2025
Developer Elgin Energy has secured grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) for a 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria.
A Juniper Green Energy project.

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

May 16, 2025
Sungrow has signed a supply agreement with Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy to provide 835MW of its inverters.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

May 16, 2025
Google will purchase renewable energy certificates from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

May 15, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

News

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Australia’s NEM sees approved utility-scale solar PV capacity grow by half a gigawatt in April

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.