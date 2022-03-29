Solar Media
News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

News

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi has laid claim to a new cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction PV cell.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said it had recorded a cell conversion efficiency of 25.47% using an M6 (274.3cm2) full-size cell, produced using mass production processes and monocrystalline silicon wafers.

The efficiency was validated in testing conducted by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH).

LONGi said the company’s R&D team developed the p-type wafer processing solution for heterojunction cells and combined it with an interface passivation technology to achieve an open circuit voltage (Voc) of 747.6 mV.

Furthermore, LONGi said that it did not regard processing techniques applied in this record to have been fully optimised, suggesting that the conversion efficiency could be pushed further.



The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

5 April 2022
Join this free 2 hour webinar as we look at the latest trends in research, manufacturing and investment that are shaping the PV industry in 2022. Four world-class speakers will examine the state of the art of heterojunction and TOPCon technology, developments in technology adoption in mass production and financial analysis of key metrics in the PV sector which set the scene for some changes in 2022.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
