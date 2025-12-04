LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

LONGi unveiled its energy storage strategy in London last week, officially announcing its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution. This marks LONGi’s strategic evolution from a global photovoltaic leader to an integrated “Solar-Storage-Hydrogen” comprehensive energy solution provider.
From “solar” to “solar-storage-hydrogen”: building a “stability triangle” energy framework
Addressing the challenge of the projected doubling of global electricity demand by 2050, Dennis She, vice president of LONGi, introduced for the first time the “Stability Triangle” energy framework centred on solar, energy storage, and hydrogen energy.
“Solar is the creator of clean energy, energy storage is the stabiliser of the power system, and hydrogen is the regulator that balances it all,” She said. “The synergy of these three will build a truly widespread, highly resilient and affordable zero-carbon energy system.”
Currently, LONGi possesses leading technologies in PV and hydrogen energy – with its HIBC cell efficiency reaching 27.81% and its ALK electrolyser capacity ranking first globally. This expansion into energy storage signifies the further enhancement of LONGi’s strategic layout, fully forming a closed-loop across the entire “Solar-Storage-Hydrogen” value chain.
Breaking new ground with “ultimate safety”: reshaping the logic of competition in energy storage
Energy storage is a crucial piece in the renewable energy system, and the industry is shifting from policy-driven to market-driven growth. Dennis She pointed out, “The current development stage of the energy storage industry is very similar to the early days of solar — confidence-driven rapid growth, but also bringing disorderly competition. The future dimension of competition in energy storage has evolved from ‘having the technology’ to ‘value reliability.'” He emphasised: ”Safety, reliability, and stability are the yardsticks for measuring energy storage solutions, and are also the cornerstone for winning the long-term trust of the market and customers.”
To uphold the value proposition of “Ultimate Safety”, LONGi has chosen to engage in deep collaboration with PotisEdge, an expert in energy storage safety. Adhering to a three-pillar technical architecture of “intrinsic safety, active defence, and intelligent early warning,” and through its fully self-developed “5S” energy storage system with unique BMS and iCCS designs, PotisEdge has maintained a safety record of “zero thermal runaway” incidents across more than 12GWh of cumulative energy storage and power battery systems over the past decade. This will provide solid technical support for LONGi’s energy storage solutions.
Establishing the first Solar-Storage Technology Innovation Centre in Europe
To accelerate Europe’s energy transition, LONGi officially announced the establishment of its first Solar-Storage Technology Innovation Centre (Centre of Excellence, CoE) in Europe. This centre will integrate core functions including project consulting, technical training, O&M support, and spare parts services, dedicated to providing European customers with rapid-response, full-lifecycle, localised professional services, comprehensively ensuring the safety, reliability, and long-term returns of integrated solar-storage assets.
Choosing London for this global strategy launch underscores LONGi’s high regard for the European market. “Europe’s urgent need for energy transition and its mature market mechanisms provide an ideal platform for practising integrated ‘Solar-Storage-Hydrogen’ solutions,” She said during the launch. The LONGi Energy Storage Solution will be deployed first in key markets such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, helping utilities and power companies build smarter and more efficient clean energy systems. In the future, LONGi will continue to explore viable pathways for the global zero-carbon transition through its “Solar-Storage-Hydrogen” integration strategy, working hand-in-hand with all parties towards a sustainable future powered by renewable energy.