LONGi launches integrated solar-plus-storage strategy

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

LONGi One looks to address these issues through full-stack integration, combining the company’s back-contact (BC) solar technology with its 5S storage platform to deliver what it describes as a unified “solar generator”.

The offering is segmented across utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets. For large-scale projects, the OneBank 2.0 platform provides an integrated AC/DC storage solution, featuring proprietary iCCS technology for millisecond-level fault detection and isolation, which the company said can reduce system failure rates by 60% and cut pre-commissioning time by more than 30%.

In the C&I segment, the Hi-MO One module, paired with the EnergyOne platform, delivers module efficiencies of 24.8% and system efficiencies of up to 90.3%, alongside sub-20 millisecond response times.

LONGi also unveiled its “2830 Plan”, targeting the establishment of 30 localised service centres globally by 2028.

The launch comes as the solar sector moves towards more integrated energy systems, to streamline operations that have historically relied on several suppliers working together. Last year, US tracker manufacturer Nextpower rebranded, following a series of acquisitions, to reflect its new work as a “full-platform” integrated energy systems provider.

The move follows LONGi’s acquisition of Canada-headquartered system integrator PotisEdge in November last year. At the time, the company outlined plans to launch an integrated “energy storage one-stop solution” spanning solar, hydrogen and storage, with initial deployments targeted in key European markets including the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.