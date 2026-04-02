Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi launches integrated solar-plus-storage strategy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 2, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies, Operations & Maintenance, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Qcells rolls out leasing-led solar platform for US residential sector

News

LONGi launches integrated solar-plus-storage strategy

News

PERC module prices up 20% in the US, as overall module prices remain constant

News

Axian reaches financial close on Senegal solar-plus-storage project

News

How Germany has led Europe’s solar PV auctions

Features, Interviews

TotalEnergies, Masdar establish US$2.2 billion Asia renewables partnership

News

T1 Energy produced 2.8GW solar modules in 2025, forecasts up to 4.2GW in 2026

News

Germany awards 155MW of rooftop solar in undersubscribed tender

News

Are US solar tariffs helping or hindering PV manufacturing?

News

TNO claims ‘world’s first’ perovskite solar roof tile

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi offices.
The strategy is built around three core principles of ‘one system, one platform and one responsibility,’ aimed at improving project delivery and operational performance. Image: LONGi.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer LONGi has launched its solar-plus-storage strategy, LONGi One, marking a shift from traditional multi-vendor system architectures to a fully integrated design approach.

A key element of the strategy is the “one system, one platform, one responsibility” model, under which LONGi acts as a single partner across the entire project lifecycle. The company said this approach removes fragmented vendor interfaces, reduces accountability gaps and accelerates issue resolution.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

LONGi One looks to address these issues through full-stack integration, combining the company’s back-contact (BC) solar technology with its 5S storage platform to deliver what it describes as a unified “solar generator”.

The offering is segmented across utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets. For large-scale projects, the OneBank 2.0 platform provides an integrated AC/DC storage solution, featuring proprietary iCCS technology for millisecond-level fault detection and isolation, which the company said can reduce system failure rates by 60% and cut pre-commissioning time by more than 30%.

In the C&I segment, the Hi-MO One module, paired with the EnergyOne platform, delivers module efficiencies of 24.8% and system efficiencies of up to 90.3%, alongside sub-20 millisecond response times.

LONGi also unveiled its “2830 Plan”, targeting the establishment of 30 localised service centres globally by 2028.

The launch comes as the solar sector moves towards more integrated energy systems, to streamline operations that have historically relied on several suppliers working together. Last year, US tracker manufacturer Nextpower rebranded, following a series of acquisitions, to reflect its new work as a “full-platform” integrated energy systems provider. 

The move follows LONGi’s acquisition of Canada-headquartered system integrator PotisEdge in November last year. At the time, the company outlined plans to launch an integrated “energy storage one-stop solution” spanning solar, hydrogen and storage, with initial deployments targeted in key European markets including the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

longi, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

qcells georgia manufactuing

Qcells rolls out leasing-led solar platform for US residential sector

April 2, 2026
Solar manufacturer Qcells is expanding into integrated home energy systems with a new division targeting the US residential construction sector.
An AXIAN Energy project in Senegal.

Axian reaches financial close on Senegal solar-plus-storage project

April 2, 2026
Pan-African developer Axian Energy has reached financial close on what it is billing as West Africa’s largest solar-plus-storage project.
R.Power's Michał Swół.
Premium

How Germany has led Europe’s solar PV auctions

April 2, 2026
R.Power's Michał Swół speaks to PV Tech Premium about Germany's position as a leader in Europe's renewable energy auction space.
Image: Masdar

TotalEnergies, Masdar establish US$2.2 billion Asia renewables partnership

April 2, 2026
French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has signed a US$2.2 billion joint venture (JV) with the Emirati state-run renewable energy developer Masdar to jointly develop renewables across Asia.
US president Donald Trump said India would, in return, cut tariffs on US goods to zero. Image: Unsplash.
Premium

Are US solar tariffs helping or hindering PV manufacturing?

April 2, 2026
Analysis: Some in the US solar industry are positioning tariffs as a silver bullet for manufacturers, but it may not be as straightforward as that.
image

TNO claims ‘world’s first’ perovskite solar roof tile

April 2, 2026
Dutch research institute TNO has developed what it said is the world’s first solar roof tile based on perovskite technology.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells rolls out leasing-led solar platform for US residential sector

News

European-made solar arrays to power first crewed mission to the Moon since 1972

News

How Germany has led Europe’s solar PV auctions

Features, Interviews

GameChange Solar earthquake tracker testing yields no ‘meaningful power loss’ in most trials

News

Are US solar tariffs helping or hindering PV manufacturing?

News

LONGi launches integrated solar-plus-storage strategy

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland