LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

The module has a maximum power output of 415W. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has expanded its Hi-MO 5 product line with a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.

With a maximum power output of 415W and an efficiency of 21.25%, the Hi-MO 5m 54c module features PERC gallium-doped p-type half-cut cells.

The product has 54 182mm half-cut cells that LONGi said are optimal for module transportation, installation and overall system integration.

Measuring 1722mm by 1134mm and weighing less than 23kg, the module is small and light enough for one person to install, according to the manufacturer.

The product is said to support most standard mounting systems, clamping on the long and short sides of the module frame, as well as lay-in or slide-in systems and elevation systems with module edge clamping.

Backed by a 25-year warranty, the product makes LONGi’s Hi-MO 5 product range available for small and medium-sized C&I applications, the company said.

Having released its Hi-MO 5 series module for the utility-scale solar sector in 2020, LONGi’s cumulative shipments of the product now exceed 10GW.