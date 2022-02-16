Solar Media
News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

News

New South Wales receives 40GW of applications for new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72bn investment

News

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

News

Meyer Burger to replace CFO again as newly appointed incumbent steps down

News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

News

Impax partners with WATT + VOLT to pursue Greek solar development, starting with 200MW portfolio

News

Magnora doubles South African renewables portfolio with developer acquisition

News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

Philippines’ SPNEC aiming to raise funds to develop 10GW of solar

News

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

News
The module has a maximum power output of 415W. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has expanded its Hi-MO 5 product line with a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.

With a maximum power output of 415W and an efficiency of 21.25%, the Hi-MO 5m 54c module features PERC gallium-doped p-type half-cut cells.

The product has 54 182mm half-cut cells that LONGi said are optimal for module transportation, installation and overall system integration.

Measuring 1722mm by 1134mm and weighing less than 23kg, the module is small and light enough for one person to install, according to the manufacturer.

The product is said to support most standard mounting systems, clamping on the long and short sides of the module frame, as well as lay-in or slide-in systems and elevation systems with module edge clamping.

Backed by a 25-year warranty, the product makes LONGi’s Hi-MO 5 product range available for small and medium-sized C&I applications, the company said.

Having released its Hi-MO 5 series module for the utility-scale solar sector in 2020, LONGi’s cumulative shipments of the product now exceed 10GW.

LONGi was the top module supplier by shipment volume globally last year, according to PV Tech’s market research team.

commercial and industrial, hi-mo 5, longi, product launch, residential solar, rooftop solar

