LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

After increasing its 182mm wafer price earlier this month, LONGi has increased its smaller wafer sizes this time. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi has revised the price of its G1 and M6 p-type wafers in its fifth price revision so far this year, taking prices to a near five-month high.

Prices for its G1 166mm and M6 158.75mm have increased to RMB5.55 (US$0.87) and RMB5.35 per piece respectively. Prices for the manufacturer’s 182mm wafers have, however, remained unchanged at RMB6.7.

Prices for LONGi’s smaller silicon wafers have steadily risen since last year’s price ranging from RMB4.56-RMB3.65 to the current RMB6.7-5.35, nearing a five month peak as the interactive chart below shows.

Moreover, logistic disruptions are starting to occur in China due to an increase of Covid-19 cases in some regions.

The last time the wafers price were so high was last October, when polysilicon prices had also increased on the back of so-called double controls over power prices in China. The average polysilicon price, including China’s 20% sales tax, reached highs of RMB269/kg in late November but started falling in late December until the beginning of January to RMB230/kg.

Polysilicon prices in March have stayed steady at RMB240-246/kg, with supply remaining stable this month, according to PV InfoLink.