Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

Connecticut-based solar developer Louth Callan Renewables has been awarded permission to build three solar projects, with a combined capacity of 121MW, in the US state of Illinois.
While the company did not provide a timeline for the new projects, this marks the entry of the company into the Midwest state, and will create more than 400 jobs in the construction and operation of the facilities. While Illinois has not been a leader in the US solar industry – figures from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) demonstrate that the state had just 3.5GW of operating capacity as of last year – the government has sought to accelerate the deployment of new solar projects.
Earlier this month, state legislators introduced the Residential Automated Solar Permitting Act for consideration, calling for faster approval for residential solar and co-located storage projects, to minimise the cost costs that can be incurred in the permitting process, which can be as high as US$4,800 for an average solar system in the state.
“Illinois’ commitment to clean energy makes it an ideal market for our expertise in solar and renewable construction,” said Nicholas Sylvestre, managing member of Louth Callan Renewables. “These new projects underscore our mission to provide resilient, reliable, and cost-effective renewable energy solutions while fostering local economic growth.”
The news follows Louth Callan Renewables’ completion of construction work at the 30MW Leeds solar project in Maine earlier this month, adding to its Three Suns and Littlefield projects currently in operation in the state.
Louth Callan Renewables’ activities also align with states that have seen significant developments in the distributed solar space in recent years, with figures from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) showing that more than two-thirds of the community solar capacity installed in the US in 2024 was commissioned in the states of New York, Maine and Illinois.