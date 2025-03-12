Subscribe To Premium
Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

By JP Casey
Americas

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

Enerparc secures financing for 400MW German solar PV portfolio

European Commission launches consultation into Clean Industrial Deal state aid framework

US: Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

Arevon secures US$509 million in finance for 430MW Missouri solar portfolio

SEIA and Wood Mackenzie: US adds 50GW of new solar capacity in 2024

Louth Callan Renewables' Foxcroft Academy solar project.
Louth Callan Renewables plans to expand its portfolio to five US states. Image: Louth Callan Renewables.

Connecticut-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Louth Callan Renewables will build two new solar projects in the US state of Delaware, with a combined capacity of 213MW.

While the company did not specify for whom it will build the projects, it noted that these will be its first projects in Delaware. Louth Callan Renewables has already completed construction on three projects in the state of Maine, and is building an additional three projects in Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“Our expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region marks a pivotal milestone for Louth Callan Renewables as we continue to scale our business in the renewable energy sector,” said Nick Sylvestre, founder and managing member of Louth Callan Renewables.

The news follows Louth Callan Renewables’ receipt of permission to build three new solar projects in Illinois last month. Once all of the company’s pipeline is complete, it will have active projects in five US states across the north-east and Mid-Atlantic region, and be active in some of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the US.

A report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that, in 2024, Maine and Illinois installed the 18th-most and 4th-most new solar capacity, respectively, among the US states and territories. Illinois is particularly notable, as the state added the 13th-most new solar capacity in 2023, and its performance in 2024 suggests it is one of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the country.

Earlier this year, developer BlueWave closed a US$118.2 million debt and equity financing deal to support a new community solar portfolio in Maine, as interest in the Maine solar sector grows further.

americas, delaware, epc, louth callan renewables, projects, us

