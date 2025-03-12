Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

Connecticut-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Louth Callan Renewables will build two new solar projects in the US state of Delaware, with a combined capacity of 213MW.
While the company did not specify for whom it will build the projects, it noted that these will be its first projects in Delaware. Louth Callan Renewables has already completed construction on three projects in the state of Maine, and is building an additional three projects in Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Our expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region marks a pivotal milestone for Louth Callan Renewables as we continue to scale our business in the renewable energy sector,” said Nick Sylvestre, founder and managing member of Louth Callan Renewables.
The news follows Louth Callan Renewables’ receipt of permission to build three new solar projects in Illinois last month. Once all of the company’s pipeline is complete, it will have active projects in five US states across the north-east and Mid-Atlantic region, and be active in some of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the US.
A report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that, in 2024, Maine and Illinois installed the 18th-most and 4th-most new solar capacity, respectively, among the US states and territories. Illinois is particularly notable, as the state added the 13th-most new solar capacity in 2023, and its performance in 2024 suggests it is one of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the country.
Earlier this year, developer BlueWave closed a US$118.2 million debt and equity financing deal to support a new community solar portfolio in Maine, as interest in the Maine solar sector grows further.