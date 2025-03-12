Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

“Our expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region marks a pivotal milestone for Louth Callan Renewables as we continue to scale our business in the renewable energy sector,” said Nick Sylvestre, founder and managing member of Louth Callan Renewables.

The news follows Louth Callan Renewables’ receipt of permission to build three new solar projects in Illinois last month. Once all of the company’s pipeline is complete, it will have active projects in five US states across the north-east and Mid-Atlantic region, and be active in some of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the US.

A report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that, in 2024, Maine and Illinois installed the 18th-most and 4th-most new solar capacity, respectively, among the US states and territories. Illinois is particularly notable, as the state added the 13th-most new solar capacity in 2023, and its performance in 2024 suggests it is one of the fastest-growing solar sectors in the country.

Earlier this year, developer BlueWave closed a US$118.2 million debt and equity financing deal to support a new community solar portfolio in Maine, as interest in the Maine solar sector grows further.