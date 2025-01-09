Subscribe To Premium
LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

By Will Norman
India installs record 24.5GW solar PV capacity in 2024

LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

Germany expected to have added 16.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

Borosil on the impacts of India’s solar glass antidumping duties

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

US releases final rules on technology-neutral tax credits and low-income communities

Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

A solar project in the US.
LS Power has established a new company, Clearlight Energy, to manage the projects acquired in this deal. Image: American Public Power Association via Unsplash.

US renewable energy development and investment company LS Power has acquired Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities’ renewable energy business.

With the close of this deal, LS Power takes ownership of 44 solar PV and wind projects across North America with more than 3GW of cumulative generation capacity. LS Power has established a new company, Clearlight Energy, to manage the projects acquired in this deal.

In addition to the operating solar and wind assets, LS Power has acquired 1.8GW of Algonquin Power’s total 8GW renewable energy generation and storage project pipeline under its new Clearlight Energy banner. It said the pipeline includes projects in Canada and some which are co-located with operational sites.

The rest of the pipeline will be taken on by LS Power’s existing subsidiary, REV Renewables. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Jeff Norman, former president of renewables at Algonquin, will step in as CEO of Clearlight Energy. He said that establishing the company was “an exciting achievement to support the transition to cleaner energy during this pivotal moment.”

LS Power owns a portfolio of companies in the renewable energy and fossil fuel sector, including virtual power plant (VPP) specialist CPower, electric vehicle charging software company EVgo and natural gas-based independent power producer (IPP) Lightning Power. It also owns and operates electrical grid and transmission infrastructure across North America.

In August, LS Power closed US$2.7 billion in funding for its LS Power Equity Partners V investment vehicle. The fund will invest in power and energy infrastructure assets and companies across the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
