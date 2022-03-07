Solar Media
News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas, Europe

Latest

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Norfund, CDC invest US$39m in 2.4GW of South African renewables

News

Scatec, ACME to develop solar-powered green ammonia plant in Oman

News

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

60GW green hydrogen hub planned for Texas

News
Reden has a 762MW operational portfolio across Europe and Latin America. Image: Reden Solar.

A consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management is acquiring French independent power producer (IPP) Reden Solar for an enterprise value of €2.5 billion (US$2.7 billion).

Active in eight European and Latin American countries – including its core markets of France and Spain – Reden develops, builds and operates PV plants, with a 762MW operational portfolio and a 15GW development pipeline.

Having recently expanded its footprint into Greece and Italy, the Toulouse-headquartered company is now looking to enter additional markets.

“Our business is continually evolving from predominantly rooftop solar, into ground-mounted and agrivoltaic projects,” said Reden CEO Thierry Carcel. “With the backing of our new shareholders, we look forward to expanding Reden Solar’s presence in existing and new markets, as well as developing our teams on the ground.”

Alongside Macquarie Asset Management, the acquiring consortium comprises Canadian institutional investor British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and asset manager MEAG.

They are purchasing Reden from private equity firm InfraVia and investment company Eurazeo, which own a 53% and 47% stake in the IPP, respectively. The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2022.

“Reden Solar’s geographically diverse platform provides an exceptional opportunity to scale up its development pipeline to help meet net zero targets across Europe,” said Stéphane Brimont, Macquarie Asset Management’s head of France, Benelux and Greece.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a financial group with more than 50GW of green energy projects in development, construction and operation globally.

The Reden Solar deal comes after Macquarie recently completed its acquisition of another French IPP, Apex Energies Group, which currently manages more than 92MW of assets and is aiming to reach 1GW of capacity by 2025.

In addition, Cero Generation, a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, last year acquired a 45% stake in French agriPV developer Green Lighthouse Development.

Read Next

Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

March 3, 2022
US utility Allete is acquiring Maryland-headquartered distributed solar developer and operator New Energy Equity for around US$165.5 million.

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

February 28, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power exceeded the upper end of its revenue guidance for its Q3 fiscal year thanks to the addition of new renewables projects.

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

February 25, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power posted a 25.6% jump in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 (FY22) compared with the same period in the 2021 fiscal year, while its net losses soared as a result of its August IPO on the NASDAQ.

EDP Renewables unveils US$7.4bn APAC investment plan after closing Sunseap deal

February 24, 2022
EDP Renewables (EDPR) plans to invest S$10 billion (US$7.39 billion) in renewables in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region by 2030 after closing its S$1.1 billion (US$813 million) acquisition of Singaporean developer Sunseap.

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

February 23, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power has refinanced a 600MW PV project in India, the company's largest to date.

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
