Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

News

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Apex Energies currently manages 92MW of solar. Image: Apex Energies.

Investment bank Macquarie is acquiring a 90% interest in French independent solar power producer Apex Energies Group from a consortium of investors.

The transaction, expected to reach completion by Q1 2022, will see Macquarie Asset Management buy the majority stake in the Montpellier-headquartered company through Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 2 (MGREF2).

Apex Energies develops, finances, builds and operates ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants across France, and currently manages more than 530 sites with a combined capacity of 92MW. It is aiming to reach 1GW of capacity by 2025.

“Over three decades we have helped local businesses, farmers, landowners and communities to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their energy capacity. We look forward to continuing this critical work, supported and scaled by Macquarie over the coming years,” said Apex Energies managing director Carlos Herrera-Malatesta.

Apex Energies represents the third investment from MGREF2, which has raised more than €1.6 billion (US$1.94 billion) in funding for renewables investments.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group earlier this year launched Cero Generation, a solar development company with an 8GW development portfolio across European markets such as France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands.

Cero Generation’s CEO touted France’s “hugely ambitious plans for solar energy” when it was announced in May that the company would partner with EDF Renewables to acquire Green Lighthouse Development, a French agrivoltaic developer with a 2.4GW portfolio.

In a press release today, Macquarie said Apex Energies’ ambitions are bolstered by France’s plan to install an additional 30GW of solar by 2028 and the country’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, Apex Energies, france, m&a, macquarie green investment group, macquarie group, mergers and acquisitions, rooftop

Read Next

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

November 17, 2021
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector with the acquisition of charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek.

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

November 16, 2021
Utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group is bolstering its position in Poland through the acquisitions of companies that are currently developing solar projects with a combined capacity of up to 80MW in the country.

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

November 15, 2021
German energy major RWE has entered into a transaction related to the divestment of parts of solar EPC service provider Belectric.

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

November 12, 2021
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies is to acquire Spanish tracker manufacturer Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland (STI Norland) in an acquisition that the Array said will create “the largest tracker company in the world”

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

November 9, 2021
Home security giant ADT has entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar, rebranding the company as ADT Solar

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

November 1, 2021
Renewables developer RES is targeting global growth for its development arm after completing the sale of its development and construction business in France to Hanwha Solutions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes