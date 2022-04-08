Solar Media
Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

Aena, who manages Spain’s airports, aims to supply 100% of renewable energy by 2026 at all its airports. Image: Pedro Novales on Unsplash.

Aena’s board of directors has contracted Construcciones San José for the construction of a 142.42MWp solar PV park at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport.

The contract, signed for an amount nearing €100 million (US$108 million), gives Construcciones San José 50 months to fulfil the project, which is to have a nominal power output of 120MW.

The project will account for almost a quarter of solar PV in Aena’s airport network.

Aena, the state-owned operator of 46 airports in Spain, launched its Photovoltaic Plan last year with the goal to supply all its airports with 100% of renewable energy by 2026, with an investment of more than €350 million.

The state-owned company said the solar PV plant in Madrid-Barajas airport was “one of the most powerful” renewable energy production facilities in the airport sector worldwide.

Construcciones San José will also be in charge of the maintenance of the solar PV project once it is completed.

Moreover, the Madrid-Barajas airport will have another 7.5MW nominal solar PV plant of self-consumption set to be commissioned in 2023.

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

April 8, 2022
Governments must ensure that their energy security policies are compatible with net-zero scenarios mapped out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), according to the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP).

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

April 6, 2022
IKEA owner Ingka Group has invested €340 million (US$370.84 million) in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain, to be built by developer Enerparc.
25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

April 4, 2022
In September 2021 Lightsource bp set itself the target of reaching financial close on 25GW of solar by the end of 2025. Liam Stoker spoke to the developer’s leadership team to discover how it is expanding into new markets, securing financing deals and assembling a workforce capable of reaching that target.

Spain issues new regulations for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

April 1, 2022
Spain has sought to regulate the installation of floating solar PV on reservoirs in the country, issuing a list of requirements based largely on water quality.

Spain to fast-track solar PV permits in bid to tackle energy crisis

March 31, 2022
Spain is to fast-track solar PV projects with generation capacities of up to 150MW as part of a suite of measures the country has enacted to help ease an energy crisis affecting the country.

Solar PV capacity must reach 5.2TW by 2030 to meet 1.5°C Paris climate goal

March 30, 2022
acity must reach 5.2TW by the end of the decade in order to meet the 1.5°C Paris climate goal, according the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) latest World Energy Transition Outlook.

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

