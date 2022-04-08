Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

Aena, who manages Spain’s airports, aims to supply 100% of renewable energy by 2026 at all its airports. Image: Pedro Novales on Unsplash.

Aena’s board of directors has contracted Construcciones San José for the construction of a 142.42MWp solar PV park at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport.

The contract, signed for an amount nearing €100 million (US$108 million), gives Construcciones San José 50 months to fulfil the project, which is to have a nominal power output of 120MW.

The project will account for almost a quarter of solar PV in Aena’s airport network.

Aena, the state-owned operator of 46 airports in Spain, launched its Photovoltaic Plan last year with the goal to supply all its airports with 100% of renewable energy by 2026, with an investment of more than €350 million.

The state-owned company said the solar PV plant in Madrid-Barajas airport was “one of the most powerful” renewable energy production facilities in the airport sector worldwide.

Construcciones San José will also be in charge of the maintenance of the solar PV project once it is completed.

Moreover, the Madrid-Barajas airport will have another 7.5MW nominal solar PV plant of self-consumption set to be commissioned in 2023.