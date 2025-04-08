Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

News

Ember: Global solar generation exceeds 2,000TWh in 2024

News

South Africa targets up to 5GW renewable energy additions per year

News

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The act precludes local jurisdictions from adopting zoning laws which “prohibit the construction or operation” of solar PV projects. Image: Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

The state of Maryland has passed a law to streamline the approval process for solar PV and energy storage projects.

The Renewable Energy Certainty Act changes the considerations the Maryland Public Services Commission (PSC) must undertake before granting approval (via a certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN)) to solar PV and energy storage projects in the state.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Under the act, permitting regulations are standardised across Maryland and supersede the powers of local jurisdictions. The act precludes local jurisdictions from adopting zoning laws which “prohibit the construction or operation” or “deny site development plans” for solar PV and energy storage projects which meet the permitting requirements.

The regulations impose land use requirements on proposed solar asset owners, including designated distances between the site and residential walls or property boundaries; minimising the grading of the site “to the maximum extent possible”; not removing topsoil from the land, and issuing a landscaping bond with the local county equal to 100% of the total landscaping cost.

The owner must also enter into a decommissioning agreement with the PSC and post a bond equal to 125% of the estimated decommissioning cost of the PV site and its related infrastructure.

Energy storage projects are subject to similar, though fewer, requirements.

Prior to the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, the PSC was required to enact “due consideration of the recommendations of the governing body of each county or municipality in which any portion of the project is proposed to be located” and local judiciaries have “the authority to approve or deny any local permit required under a CPCN issued by the PSC.”

The full requirements can be read in the bill, here.

Statewide reactions

The US environmental group the Sierra Club praised the new act, saying its Maryland chapter “commends General Assembly leadership for addressing our energy challenges head-on.

“[The law] seeks to address the specific challenge of overly onerous local zoning ordinances and provide certainty to the growing clean energy technology industry,” the group said in a statement.

“Solar can grow more rapidly in the near term than any other energy source”,” it continued, “However, several factors have impeded solar from reaching its full potential, and Maryland is falling far short of achieving its annual solar energy targets.”

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Maryland had 2,417MW of solar PV installed at the end of 2024, representing 6.98% of its electricity demand and placing it 23rd of all 50 US states by installed PV capacity. The state government has set a target to meet 50% of electricity demand with renewable energy by 2030, with a 14.5% solar “carve out”.

However, reactions to the act have not been uniform.

“We recognise that communities have concerns about local control, and there are specific concerns about local environmental impacts, such as loss of farmland,” the Sierra Club statement said.

Indeed, the Maryland-based non-profit Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, which works in land conservation and stewardship around the Maryland coast, said the bill did not entirely resolve the “tension between promoting solar energy and preserving farmland.”

The group’s concern focuses on the bill’s provisions for Priority Preservation Areas – areas of designated agricultural or forestry resources.

 Its statement says: “As proposed in the amended bill, local decision-making over solar projects in their jurisdiction would return to counties but only after 5% of lands in a county’s designated Priority Protection Areas were converted to solar.

“ESLC joined with others to assert the impacts of this provision pose too high of a risk to future agricultural viability and advocated to lower the threshold of solar development to 2%…Furthermore, two Eastern Shore counties, Dorchester and Somerset, do not have state-recognized Priority Preservation Areas, which means there is no mechanism by which these counties could ever regain some level of autonomy over solar siting.”

According to the fiscal and policy note filed alongside the act by the Maryland General Assembly, the act itself “specifies additional limitations on the siting of solar energy generating stations with capacities of more than 5MW– generally prohibiting or otherwise limiting their placement in specified growth/higher density areas or priority preservation areas.”

The Sierra Club said: “The legislation does not change current law that directs the Public Service Commission (PSC) to give consideration to concerns from local governments. Further, we want to reinforce that solar and storage projects will still be subject to environmental land use laws.”

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
land use, maryland, permitting, public service commission, sierra club, solar pv, us

Read Next

Nordic Solar plans to expand its operating capacity to 2GWp by the end of 2025. Credit: Nordic Solar

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

April 8, 2025
Danish solar PV developer Nordic Solar has secured project financing for an 80MWp solar PV installation in Lithuania.
Maxeon solar panels.

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

April 8, 2025
US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has denied Maxeon’s protests made against its detention of the company’s modules brought into the US.
Image: Austin Hervias via Unsplash

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

April 7, 2025
Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs has triggered falls in the stock prices of major Chinese solar PV manufacturers.
The US has been blocking the import of some solar imports from China since the UFLPA come into effect last June Image: Port of Los Angeles.

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

April 7, 2025
The global tariffs announced by US president Donald Trump last week will have a limited effect on solar imports from Asia, according to a report from BMI.
Sunnova

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

April 7, 2025
Sunnova has received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange requiring it to raise its stock price to a minimum of US$1.
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash
Premium

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

April 4, 2025
President Trump's tariffs could simultaneously hamper US renewables manufacturing and make imported products more expensive, PV Tech heard.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.