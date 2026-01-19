Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The two companies were awarded the contract to build the project last year and, in October, signed a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

This project is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to meet 60% of its power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035 and aligns with its longer-term net zero goals.

EWEC CEO Ahmed Ali Alshamsi said: “The financial close of Khazna Solar PV is a decisive step in EWEC’s strategic plan to scale world-class renewable capacity and transform the UAE’s energy landscape. As our fourth world-leading utility-scale solar project, Khazna Solar PV is a key asset that accelerates our progress towards meeting 60% of total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035. By pioneering large-scale renewable projects, EWEC is taking tangible actions to ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply for the nation while supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. “

The developers said the project would begin commercial operations in 2028.