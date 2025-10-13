Subscribe To Premium
Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Europe

Engie and Masdar will finance, build and operate the 1.5GW Khazna PV project in Abu Dhabi. Image: Masdar.

France’s Engie and the UAE’s Masdar have been chosen to jointly develop a 1.5GW PV power plant near Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the two companies for the Khazna PV project, which will be built near the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi.  

Under the terms of the PPA, Engie and Masdar will design, finance, build and operate the plant. EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant. 

EWEC said the project would integrate advanced digital solutions, such as sensors, cloud-based monitoring platforms, big data analytics and robotic cleaning systems to optimise its operational performance.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, CEO of EWEC, said the project would contribute to the UAE’s transition to carbon neutrality. EWEC aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 18GW by 2035 and meet 60% of the emirate’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035.

The Khazna PV project’s financial close is expected by the end of Q4 2025.

abu dhabi, engie, masdar, pv power plants, solar pv, uae

Image: Smallman12q/Wikimedia Commons

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

October 13, 2025
Korean chemical production firm OCI Holdings has acquired a 65% stake in a Vietnamese solar wafer production plant, intending to export solar wafers to the US.
The Esmeralda 7 project is now officially listed as cancelled on the US BLM website. Image: Mike Stoll/Unsplash

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

October 13, 2025
The Trump administration has cancelled the 6.2GW Esmeralda 7 solar project in Nevada – once touted as one of the largest in the world.
The Furais 2GW PV Project is located approximately 85 kilometers north of Jeddah, Makkah Province in western Saudi Arabia. Image Source- Energy China

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

October 13, 2025
Two Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have signed cooperation agreements on PV and wind power projects with Saudi companies, with the total contract value exceeding RMB30 billion (US$4.2 billion). 
Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile

Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

October 13, 2025
Grenergy has begun construction on a 340MW solar project with 960MWh of energy storage in El Cabrero, located in Chile’s Biobío region. 
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

October 13, 2025
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has acquired a minority stake in fellow US-based solar cell producer Talon PV.
Global PV capacity grew by over 600GW in 2024, pushing cumulative installations past 2,260GWdc. Image: IEA.
Premium

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

October 10, 2025
Gaëtan Masson of IEA PVPS warns of overcapacity, collapsing prices and slipping module quality in the new Trends in PV Applications report.

