Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

France’s Engie and the UAE’s Masdar have been chosen to jointly develop a 1.5GW PV power plant near Abu Dhabi.
The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the two companies for the Khazna PV project, which will be built near the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi.
Under the terms of the PPA, Engie and Masdar will design, finance, build and operate the plant. EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.
EWEC said the project would integrate advanced digital solutions, such as sensors, cloud-based monitoring platforms, big data analytics and robotic cleaning systems to optimise its operational performance.
Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, CEO of EWEC, said the project would contribute to the UAE’s transition to carbon neutrality. EWEC aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 18GW by 2035 and meet 60% of the emirate’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035.
The Khazna PV project’s financial close is expected by the end of Q4 2025.