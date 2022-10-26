Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

News

Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion

News

rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah

News

ib vogt connects 116MW solar project to Malaysian grid

News

TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US

News

Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump

News

Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

Mytilineos renewables and storage department records its best ever quarter

News

Statkraft predicts ‘significantly’ more solar PV in Europe following Ukraine invasion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Gaskell 2 and 3 projects have a combined capacity of 143MW of solar PV alongside an 80MWh storage system. Image: Unsplash.

Spanish renewables platform Matrix Renewables has closed financing for construction of its California-based Gaskell 2 and 3 solar-plus-storage projects, which are already in an advanced construction phase.

US$217 million was provided by MUFG, HSBC, National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank to finance the construction loan, tax equity bridge loan and back-levered term loan for the projects on top of US$92 million received from Bank of America in June.

The projects have a combined capacity of 143MW of solar PV alongside an 80MWh storage system. Five power purchase agreements (PPAs) are in place with utilities and cities in California to offtake the power generated.

Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US for Matrix Renewables, said: “The team has achieved another new milestone for Matrix Renewables in closing the platform’s first non-recourse financing in the US for our flagship Gaskell solar power project. We are glad to have partnered on this project with MUFG, HSBC, National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank which together provided a unique financing solution.”

In September, MUFG financed the construction of another US project with HSBC also backing solar PV projects this year.  

Matrix Renewables recently acquired a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV development portfolio across the central US to be developed jointly with SolarStone Partners.

The acquisition meant that Matrix had 7.3GW of pipeline renewable projects across North America, Latin America and Europe, and the Gaskell projects are now part of its 2.3GW portfolio of operational, under construction or near ready-to build projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, finance, matrix renewables, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

ib vogt connects 116MW solar project to Malaysian grid

October 26, 2022
ib vogt has reached commercial operation (COD) of its 116MWp Coara Marang Solar Project in Malaysia, which has a 21-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s largest electricity utility.

TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US

October 26, 2022
US subsidiary of materials and construction company Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year, 200MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy major TotalEnergies.

Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments

October 26, 2022
Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments.

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

October 25, 2022
The world installed around 174GW of solar PV in 2021, a 20% jump on the previous year, and is expected to deploy 260GW this year, barring any major disruptions to international trade.

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

October 25, 2022
The White House has praised Lightsource bp for “driving demand for made-in-America solar” via building 2GW of clean energy, representing more than US$2.1 billion of investments across the US.
PV Tech Premium

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

October 25, 2022
Wafer manufacturers in China are posting massive profits despite competition soaring and wafer sizes increasing across the market

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

News

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

News

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022