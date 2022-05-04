Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Origis Energy secures US$375m credit facility for solar, storage pipeline

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Origis Energy secures US$375m credit facility for solar, storage pipeline

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

Solar, wind performance allows Portuguese regulator to propose tariff cut

News

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

News

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

News

SolarEdge posts record quarterly revenue as European shipments soar

News

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Origis has to date developed more than 4GW of solar and energy storage capacity. Image: Origis Energy.

US developer Origis Energy has secured a loan that will help it progress with its pipeline of more than 20GW of PV, solar-plus-storage and standalone storage projects.

The US$375 million oversubscribed credit facility bundles letter of credit and equipment financing. CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, as well as Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura, Rabobank and Santander were coordinating lead arrangers of the facilities.

Jamie Edwards, managing director of finance and accounting at Origis Energy, said that with the support of its new financial partners, the developer is “positioned to accelerate the growth of our development pipeline and secure the critical equipment necessary to meet our customers’ renewable energy needs”.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Origis has developed more than 4GW of solar and energy storage capacity. It also provides EPC, operations, maintenance and asset management services in the US.

The developer has secured a pair of module supply deals in the last two months: one with Maxeon Solar Technologies for 400MW of modules and another with First Solar for 750MW.

Last year, funds managed by private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners acquired a majority stake in Origis Energy from the developer’s CEO, Guy Vanderhaegen, and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group.

On the credit facility deal, Antin senior partner Kevin Genieser said: “This transaction further highlights the well-capitalised company’s ability to deliver on its project pipeline.”

Other financing deals of note last month saw independent power producer Cypress Creek Renewables close a US$450 million debt facility to fund the growth of its solar and storage pipeline in the US while investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners closed a US$1.9 billion financing deal for solar-storage project in Nevada.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
deutsche bank, developer, finance, financing, hsbc, nomura, origis energy, rabobank, santander, us solar

Read Next

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

May 3, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a private offering on China’s A-share market to support its capacity expansion.

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

May 3, 2022
A bipartisan group of US senators has waded into the contentious anti-dumping circumvention investigation, strongly urging the Biden administration to expedite the review.

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

May 2, 2022
Investment firm KKR has reached an agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma.

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

April 28, 2022
Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has raised US$260 million in a Series D funding round aimed to expand global access to affordable solar energy across Africa and Asia.

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

April 28, 2022
Investment firm KKR has launched Aster Renewable Energy, a renewable platform aimed to develop, build and operate solar, wind and energy storage projects in Southeast Asia.

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

April 27, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies has acquired solar developer Core Solar and its 4GW portfolio of development solar and battery storage assets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021