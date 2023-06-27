Maxeon expands Mexico module assembly plant to 1.8GW

Maxeon Solar Technologies holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the expanded and renovated manufacturing plant in Mexicali, Mexico. Image: Maxeon

Solar module manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has completed the expansion and renovation of its PV manufacturing plant in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

Following an approximately US$70 million investment, the factory now has a production capacity of 1.8GW a year to fabricate Maxeon’s shingled cell Performance line modules, predominantly for the US market.

Along with its other Mexican factory in Ensenada, Baja California, Maxeon now has over 2.5GW of annual production capacity in Mexico. Its total investment in the country now totals over US$260 million.

Bill Mulligan, CEO of Maxeon, said: “This important milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Maxeon team. Our best-in-class solar products made in Mexicali and Ensenada can be found in power plants and rooftops around the world, through which we contribute to reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.”

Much of the production at Maxeon’s Mexico facilities is intended for the US market, and the company has previously said that it is considering a US manufacturing base.

In December, the US Department of Commerce clarified that the anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs would not apply to modules that used Southeast Asian-made cells but were assembled in a third country before being shipped to the US. Maxeon manufactures its cells in Southeast Asia before completing module assembly in Mexico.

Earlier this month, Maxeon filed a lawsuit against fellow manufacturer Tongwei Solar at the Dusseldorf district court over its shingled module technology, accusing Tongwei of patent infringement.