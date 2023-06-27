Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Maxeon expands Mexico module assembly plant to 1.8GW

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon Solar Technologies holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the expanded and renovated manufacturing plant in Mexicali, Mexico. Image: Maxeon

Solar module manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has completed the expansion and renovation of its PV manufacturing plant in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

Following an approximately US$70 million investment, the factory now has a production capacity of 1.8GW a year to fabricate Maxeon’s shingled cell Performance line modules, predominantly for the US market.

Along with its other Mexican factory in Ensenada, Baja California, Maxeon now has over 2.5GW of annual production capacity in Mexico. Its total investment in the country now totals over US$260 million.

Bill Mulligan, CEO of Maxeon, said: “This important milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Maxeon team. Our best-in-class solar products made in Mexicali and Ensenada can be found in power plants and rooftops around the world, through which we contribute to reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.”

Much of the production at Maxeon’s Mexico facilities is intended for the US market, and the company has previously said that it is considering a US manufacturing base.

In December, the US Department of Commerce clarified that the anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs would not apply to modules that used Southeast Asian-made cells but were assembled in a third country before being shipped to the US. Maxeon manufactures its cells in Southeast Asia before completing module assembly in Mexico.

Earlier this month, Maxeon filed a lawsuit against fellow manufacturer Tongwei Solar at the Dusseldorf district court over its shingled module technology, accusing Tongwei of patent infringement.

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.
maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, mexico, module manufacturing, pv modules, shingled solar modules, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023