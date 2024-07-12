Subscribe To Premium
Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

The case specifically refers to Maxeon’s delayed Q1 2024 financial results, which it filed on 30th May this year. Image: Maxeon

The Pomerantz Law Firm has brought a class action lawsuit against Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies concerning whether “Maxeon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.”

Pomerantz – which specialises in representing investors – announced the case in the US this week to Maxeon shareholders who purchased their shares between 15th November 2023 and May 29th 2024.

The case specifically refers to Maxeon’s delayed Q1 2024 financial results, which it filed on 30th May this year. It reported US$14.9 million in losses and a 41% year-on-year drop in revenue to US$187.45 million.

It also announced that it required “additional capital to support its continuing operations”, which came through investments from the company’s majority shareholder, TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology (TZE); US$97.5 million in debt financing and a US$100 million equity investment.

Maxeon said this move would result in “substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder,” Pomerantz said.

In its statement on the case, Pomerantz added that the financial results caused Maxeon’s stock price to fall US$1.08 per share, or 34.7%, to close at US$2.03 per share on 30th May, 2024. This allegedly caused damages to investors in the company.

Prior to the financial statement on 30th May, Maxeon had been notified of non-compliance by the NASDAQ stock exchange in the US over failure to submit its financial reports on time.

In a separate statement, the Rosen Law Firm – another US firm –  said: “According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower Corp.; (2) following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, a supply agreement between Maxeon and SunPower, Maxeon was unable to “aggressively ramp sales”; (3) as a result, revenue substantially declined; (4) as a result, Maxeon suffered a “serious cash flow” crisis; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Maxeon’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.”

PV Tech Premium interviewed Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan last month and he spoke about the company’s deal with SunPower: “we lost our biggest customer [in the US], which was SunPower – we were pretty much the sole source for SunPower.”

He said that the deal broke down “partly [because of] cost and partly how SunPower changed their strategy…there was a lot of tension there, and we agreed on a settlement to terminate the contract, and we’re going our separate ways.”

The final motion deadline for the case is the 26th August 2024.

c-si manufacturing, finance, financial results, investors, lawsuit, legal affairs, maxeon, us

