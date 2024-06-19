Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

“At the UPC, Maxeon is seeking an injunction against Aiko and its distributors in each of the contracting member states, which include the major European solar markets of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as part of our defence of Maxeon’s intellectual property,” said Marc Robinson, Maxeon’s Associate General Counsel.

At the same time, Maxeon has filed an appeal regarding a preliminary injunction decision in the Netherlands relating to its ongoing patent dispute with Aiko Solar.

A judge in the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands denied Maxeon’s preliminary injunction over an alleged patent infringement case over solar cell architectures. After that, Aiko Solar described it as “a significant victory…showcasing the unique design of our cutting-edge ABC products.”

Earlier this year, Maxeon also sued REC Solar over US tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell patent infringement. In March, Maxeon initiated a TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian Solar in the US as well.

Intersolar residential product showcase

In addition to the lawsuits, Maxeon is exhibiting its residential home energy system at Intersolar Europe 2024, including its new Maxeon 7 solar modules and Performance 7 solar modules.

The 440-455W, n-type TOPCon Performance 7 bifacial solar modules boast an efficiency of up to 22.4%. With a glass-glass design, the modules can withstand extreme weather events such as hail, wind, snow, and fluctuating temperatures. According to Maxeon, the new 435-445W Maxeon 7 solar module boasts an efficiency of 24% and is suitable for residential applications.