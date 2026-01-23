Subscribe To Premium
Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 23, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

The result was certified by China’s National Institute of Metrology (NIM) on a G12H commercial-size cell. Image: Suzhou Maxwell Technologies.

Chinese solar energy equipment manufacturer Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has claimed a power conversion efficiency of 32.38% for a perovskite/silicon tandem heterojunction technology (HJT) solar cell. 

The result was certified by China’s National Institute of Metrology (NIM) on a G12H commercial-size cell and was achieved using the company’s in-house developed, mass-producible equipment and processes. The company claimed the milestone validates the readiness of its tandem cell manufacturing technology for large-scale deployment. 

The high-efficiency device is designed for large-area, full-coverage cells with an annual capacity of 200MW. The process integrates high-uniformity plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) vacuum coating, pre-deposition printing to reduce material costs, high-throughput inkjet printing, and plate-type temporal atomic layer deposition (ALD). According to the company, all tools, materials and processes are compatible with industrial mass production.

Nobody in the solar industry has yet produced perovskite-silicon tandem products at an industrial scale, due chiefly to the volatility of perovskite materials which are highly reactive to moisture, light and air. PV Tech has covered the technology and efforts to commercialise it in depth here.

Additionally, in collaboration with Soochow University and Beijing University of Technology, the company recently published research in Nature demonstrating a flexible perovskite/HJT tandem solar cell with a certified efficiency of 33.6%. The work addresses efficiency and stability challenges in flexible tandem devices, with potential applications in building-integrated photovoltaics and aerospace. 

Separately, Maxwell’s joint research with Soochow University and Nanchang University published in Advanced Materials detailed a low-cost solution-processed perovskite approach for fully textured SHJ cells. According to the firm, the combination of certified efficiency records and peer-reviewed research highlights its strategy of advancing both tandem cell industrialisation and next-generation PV innovation. 

china, National Institute of Metrology (NIM), pervoskite, pv modules, SHJ, solar cell, solar pv, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies

The power generated from the project will be procured by MAHAPREIT under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Image: Sungrow.

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

January 23, 2026
MAHAPREIT has issued a tender for a 100MW floating solar project at the Tansa and Modak dams in Thane district, Maharashtra. 
A Masdar project.

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

January 22, 2026
The fundamentals of the global solar PV market will remain strong in 2026 despite the challenges the sector faced in 2025, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
The manufacturing facility will produce mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cells compliant with India’s domestic content requirement (DCR). Image: Fujiyama Power.

Fujiyama Power to commission 1GW DCR-compliant solar cell facility

January 22, 2026
Indian rooftop solar provider Fujiyama Power has announced plans to commission its 1GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.
Image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Renewables led EU power generation for first time in 2025

January 22, 2026
EU countries generated more power from solar PV and wind projects than from fossil fuels for the first time ever in 2025.
default

New US solar permitting challenges can be overcome

January 22, 2026
Newly tightened federal permitting procedures for solar and wind projects are onerous, but can be navigated with proper planning, write Allison Chapin and Michael Downs.
The platform is backed by US$3 million in funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Image: Yield Energy.

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

January 21, 2026
Yield Energy has launched Yield Edge, a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for grid-ready flexibility from farms.
