Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

News

New Zealand developer prepares 1GW PV pipeline with Google exec’s backing

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The module with the light conversion film looks bluer as it converts ultraviolet light into blue light. Image: Suzhou Maxwell Technologies.

Solar cell production equipment supplier Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has increased the power of a 60-cell heterojunction (HJT) module by more than 5W thanks to the addition of a light conversion film.

Through a collaboration with PV backsheet manufacturer Cybrid Technologies, Maxwell has developed a new module featuring a film that converts ultraviolet light with a low photon response for HJT solar cells into blue or red light with a higher photon response, thereby increasing the power.

According to Maxwell, the current of HJT cells is lower than that of ordinary ones because the transparent conducting oxide (TCO) film and the amorphous silicon film absorb ultraviolet rays. Its new innovation aims to make up for this shortcoming.

The company said that for HJT technology, light conversion materials absorb ultraviolet light and convert it into visible light with nearly 100% responsivity, boosting the current of solar cells and enhancing the power of modules, while the converted photons have no negative impact on the interface passivation of HJT products.

A module featuring light conversion films combines the advantages of commonly used highly permeable films and UV cut-off films, according to Maxwell. It is said to have the same initial power as modules with highly permeable films and equals modules with UV cut-off films in terms of power degradation.  

Data from an experimental power station featuring the new technology indicates that light conversion materials have a great application prospect in HJT products, said Maxwell, which is calling on industry players to jointly optimise light conversion materials and improve the weather resistance of light conversion films.

It was announced last month that Maxwell and Australian solar technology start-up SunDriver recorded a conversion efficiency of 26.07% with a commercial-size HJT cell. The companies said the result “demonstrates the future potential for HJT solar cell efficiencies exceeding 26% in mass production”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
cybrid, heterojunction, hjt, maxwell technologies

Read Next

Risen Energy launches new HJT, BIPV modules, touts carbon-reduction progress

April 5, 2022
Risen Energy has launched a range of new heterojunction (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules that are said to boast a reduction in carbon use and improved power generation performance compared with previous products.

Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

April 1, 2022
Enel Green Power (EGP) has signed a grant agreement with the European Commission for a 3GW PV module plant in Catania, Italy, with an R&D commitment to pursue tandem cell production in the coming years.

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

March 29, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has laid claim to a new cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction PV cell.

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

March 18, 2022
Heterojunction (HJT) equipment manufacturer Maxwell Technologies and Australian solar technology start-up SunDrive have laid claim to a breakthrough in mass production HJT technology after recording a conversion efficiency of 26.07% with a commercial-size solar PV cell.

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

January 31, 2022
PV Tech Research’s Finlay Colville reveals which manufacturers are driving the PV industry’s transition to n-type, explaining why what these companies do in the next two years will shape the sector moving forward.

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

January 25, 2022
PV CellTech 2022 is to be held in Berlin, Germany, the first time the industry-leading event will be located in Europe. Finlay Colville previews the event and provides attendance details.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

iSun boosted by C&I performance as revenue more than doubles in 2021

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021