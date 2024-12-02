Subscribe To Premium
McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

By Will Norman
Beyond the power plant: China’s ‘PV+’ innovation wave

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

Yinson Renewables secures US$59 million financing for 97MW solar plant in Peru

Serbia launches tender for 124.8MW of new solar capacity

Australia opens CIS tender 4, seeks 6GW of renewable energy generation for the NEM

Enertis Applus+ launches mobile laboratory for PV modules in Australia

The acquisition will enable the company to complete its restructuring process, Fimer said. Image: Baywa r.e

Italian solar inverter manufacturer FIMER has been acquired by a subsidiary of technology and automotive company McLaren Applied Group amid ongoing pressures on the inverter industry.

MA Solar Italy, a subsidiary of McLaren, acquired FIMER for an undisclosed fee. FIMER has been in Extraordinary Administration for the past few months, a process used in Italy to manage the sale of large companies to protect assets and employees.

“This acquisition provides an important turning point for FIMER, enabling the company to complete its restructuring process, support the plan for the continuity of the business and allow it to expand its activities,” FIMER said in a statement.

“MA Solar Italy Limited was selected due to its robust business plan, which outlines a clear strategy for sustainable growth, development and innovation of FIMER’s core business, ensuring the long-term development of FIMER’s operations and workforce.”

The company added that “synergies” between its and McLaren’s technology are “expected to drive technological advancements, operational efficiency, and further market expansion.”

Western inverter companies have been struggling lately amid adverse market conditions. German inverter giant SMA Solar announced 1,100 job cuts in its Q3 2024 financial results and blamed a “significant market slowdown” in the residential sector. Both Italy and the Netherlands have recently changed their compensation systems for residential solar adoption.

In recent weeks, Israeli inverter producer SolarEdge also announced the departure of its CEO, layoffs for around 12% of its workforce and the shutdown of its energy storage division.

We spoke with Cormac Gilligan, associate director of clean energy technology at S&P Global, about the challenges facing the inverter sector.

Gilligan said that the hangover from Europe’s rapid expansion of distributed solar capacity during the 2022-23 energy crisis following the outbreak of war in Ukraine had led to overcapacity and falling prices as demand dropped off. Simultaneously, changes to residential solar policies across the continent have put greater emphasis on self-consumption and energy storage, which calls for a more sophisticated inverter product. Read our full interview with Gilligan here (premium access).

