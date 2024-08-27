Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, People
Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

China’s decentralised PV boom encounters grid bottleneck

Features, Editors' Blog

PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

News

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

News

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

Minimising financial risk as new PPA buyers and sellers join the solar sector

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
“To drive this recovery at a fast pace requires new energy and leadership,” said Lando. Image: Jonathan Tourino Jacobo for PV Tech

The CEO of Israel-headquartered solar inverter producer, SolarEdge, has stepped down. He said the “full recovery” of the company requires “new energy and leadership.”

Zvi Lando had been in the post for five years and served as SolarEdge’s VP of global sales for ten years prior to that. The company’s board of directors has installed Ronen Faeier, SolarEdge’s CFO, as interim CEO whilst it searches for Lando’s full-time replacement. Lando will remain on the company’s board and advice its management team over the leadership transition.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The road to a full recovery of SolarEdge is still ahead of us and to drive this recovery at a fast pace requires new energy and leadership,” said Lando. “As such, I have decided to resign from my position as CEO. I am confident the focus areas we have defined and the trajectory we are on will continue the improvement trend.”

The company has had a relatively turbulent set of results over recent quarters. In Q4 2023 it posted a 76% drop in inverter shipments as demand declined steeply. This followed a roughly 20% drop in revenues over Q3 which it attributed to a “slow market environment”.

The first two quarters of 2024 saw a slight improvement in fortunes; shipments increased in Q1 to 946MW and revenues began increasing in Q2, even as shipment figures began to waiver again.

In January, the company announced plans to lay off 16% of its global workforce – around 900 people – as part of its efforts to adapt to what it called “current market conditions”.

Since late 2023, the sharpest drop in SolarEdge’s shipments and activity has been in Europe. During the company’s Q2 earnings call, Lando cited a “flat” corporate and industrial (C&I) market in Europe in particular. The company shipped 278MW of inverters to Europe in Q2 2024, compared with 3,261MW in the same period 2023.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
ceo, inverter, israel, solar pv, solaredge

Read Next

The deal could see Capral supply aluminium for Tindo Solar's Adelaide gigafactory once it is completed. Image: Capral Aluminium.

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

August 27, 2024
Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a new strategic supply agreement with Capral Aluminium to support its domestic production plans.
The NSW government has also imposed a cap on the proposed BESS. Image: Lightsource bp.

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

August 27, 2024
The New South Wales (NSW) government has approved plans for solar developer Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm, in the Upper Hunter region.
Image: Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar shipments and revenues increase in Q2 2024 amid low module prices

August 22, 2024
Net revenues for the quarter (for both CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy, the manufacturing and project development businesses) were US$1.6 billion, a 23% increase from US$1.3 billion in Q1.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

August 22, 2024
In Australia, the Victoria government detailed a new decarbonisation plan yesterday (21 August), with the aim of introducing around 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV generation by 2035.
Horizon Power respresentatives and the Nyul Nyul people

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

August 22, 2024
Horizon Power, Western Australia’s region energy provider, has inked its first Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Nyul Nyul people of Beagle Bay in Kimberley for a proposed solar PV development.
transgrid-550kv-line_vni-west-768x401

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

August 21, 2024
Australian transmission system operator Transgrid has signalled in a new report that remote inland renewable energy zones (REZ) could provide an additional renewable energy source, such as solar PV, in the mid-2030s.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Generate and KeyState close investment fund for 53.5MW of New York community solar

News

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

India adds 15GW solar PV in H1 2024, up 282% YoY

News

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024