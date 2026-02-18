Subscribe To Premium
Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 18, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon. Image: Meralco.

Meralco PowerGen Corporation, a subsidiary of Philippines-based utility firm Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has completed initial grid synchronisation and energisation for Phase 1 of the 3.5GW MTerra solar project, which includes a 4.5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). 

As of the end of January 2026, Phase 1 had reached 1,288MWdc of installed PV capacity, making it the largest solar installation in the Philippines. In parallel, 622 BESS units have been deployed, positioning the project to host the country’s largest battery storage system once fully operational. 

The project is being developed by its subsidiary, Terra Solar Philippines. Dubbed as the world’s largest integrated solar-plus-storage project, MTerra is a joint venture between renewable energy investor Actis and Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation (SPNEC), a subsidiary of Manila Electric Company. 

The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon and is equipped with bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules. 

The energisation follows the successful energisation and cut-in of MTerra’s 500kV substation on the Nagsaag-San Jose 500kV Line 2, a key step in securing grid integration for Phase 1.   

Following initial grid synchronisation for Phase 1, MTerra Solar is targeting 250MWac of solar and 112.5MWh of storage capacity to be online by the end of February 2026. 

The project is set to begin exporting 85MW of firm power to the grid in coordination with NGCP, demonstrating the stability of its integrated solar-plus-storage system ahead of further capacity ramp-up. 

Sharon Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, said: “The initial grid synchronisation of MTerra Solar – led by MGEN and Actis – represents a meaningful step towards our transition to a cleaner and more energy resilient Philippines. This power plant alone – once completed – will be producing power for 10% of Luzon.” 

Construction of MTerra Solar’s Phase 2 is now underway, marked by the first pile installation as the project advances toward full build-out. Once completed, the project will support the Philippines’ renewable energy targets of 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. 

