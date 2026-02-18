Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project is being developed by its subsidiary, Terra Solar Philippines. Dubbed as the world’s largest integrated solar-plus-storage project, MTerra is a joint venture between renewable energy investor Actis and Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation (SPNEC), a subsidiary of Manila Electric Company.

The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon and is equipped with bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules.

The energisation follows the successful energisation and cut-in of MTerra’s 500kV substation on the Nagsaag-San Jose 500kV Line 2, a key step in securing grid integration for Phase 1.

Following initial grid synchronisation for Phase 1, MTerra Solar is targeting 250MWac of solar and 112.5MWh of storage capacity to be online by the end of February 2026.

The project is set to begin exporting 85MW of firm power to the grid in coordination with NGCP, demonstrating the stability of its integrated solar-plus-storage system ahead of further capacity ramp-up.

Sharon Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, said: “The initial grid synchronisation of MTerra Solar – led by MGEN and Actis – represents a meaningful step towards our transition to a cleaner and more energy resilient Philippines. This power plant alone – once completed – will be producing power for 10% of Luzon.”

Construction of MTerra Solar’s Phase 2 is now underway, marked by the first pile installation as the project advances toward full build-out. Once completed, the project will support the Philippines’ renewable energy targets of 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.