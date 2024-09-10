Subscribe To Premium
Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

By Cameron Murray
An Actis project in South Korea.
Actis has agreed to partner with Manila Electric Company and its subsidiary, Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation. Image: Actis.

Infrastructure investor Actis has entered a strategic partnership with the companies behind a 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the Philippines, one of the largest in the world.

The firm has agreed to partner with utility Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and its subsidiary, Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation, to invest in the Terra Solar Project. The project plans to pair 3.5GWp of solar PV capacity with a 4.5GWh BESS. It could be the largest in the world by capacity, in terms of solar, BESS as well as both technologies combined.

Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation currently owns 100% of the project, and it wasn’t revealed how large a stake Actis plans to take or what the value of that investment will be.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.News.

