MET Group powers up first 50MW Spanish PV plant

By Will Norman
The Puerto Real PV project. Image: MET Group

European energy company MET Group has inaugurated its 50MW Puerto Real 3 solar PV project in the Cadiz region of Andalusia, southern Spain.

MET acquired a 100% ownership of Puerto Real in 2022 at a ready-to-build stage. The site has deployed 88,000 solar modules across a 130 hectare area. Construction was completed in conjunction with CMC Europe, a Chinese-owned solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

MET Group has been active in Spain for seven years through its subsidiary MET Energía España, but this is its first solar PV project. The majority of MET’s operation are in the natural gas and power market sectors.

Christian Hürlimann, renewables CEO of MET Group said: “We currently operate six solar power plants in Hungary and two wind farms in Bulgaria. Other diverse projects are under development or already being implemented in Italy, Germany, Romania, Poland, and Switzerland.

“The green asset portfolio now consists of around 400 MW in operation, including the Puerto Real 3 project we have just completed. MET’s Green Assets Division is focusing in particular on solar and wind power in Europe.”

In September, MET’s subsidiary Keppel MET Renewables – a joint venture with Singapore-based engineering firm Keppel – acquired a 38MWp solar PV project in Southern Italy. Keppel MET has a target of 1GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025.

