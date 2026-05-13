Meta inks 850MW US solar and storage PPAs with DESRI

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Alongside the 2026 PPAs, the portfolio also includes previously contracted projects such as 150MW in Texas, 300MW in Utah and 100MW in New Mexico, among others.

“Our energy infrastructure partnership with Meta now spans nine states and more than two and a half gigawatts across the country,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI.

DESRI said it expects around 1,110MW of the contracted capacity to begin construction this year, with each project expected to generate hundreds of construction jobs and deliver ongoing local economic benefits over its operational lifetime.

The developer also highlighted community investment provisions embedded within its PPAs, including funding allocations for high school scholarships aimed at students pursuing clean energy careers, with similar initiatives included across multiple states. The company’s operating and under-construction renewable energy portfolio comprises more than 80 solar, wind and storage projects, representing over 12GW of total capacity.

Earlier this month, Meta and developer EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) signed a PPA for the 250MW Cypress Knee solar project in the US.

Alongside other big tech firms, Meta has made significant investments in buying US solar power in order to fuel its AI and data centre developments. Last month the company signed an agreement to potentially acquire space-based solar power from startup Overview Energy. Its technology claims to be able to use satellites to generate 24/7 solar power in space and beam it back to Earth.