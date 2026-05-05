Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Meta, EDP sign PPA for 250MW Arkansas solar PV project

By JP Casey
May 5, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

News

Wacker polysilicon sales decline in Q1 2026

News

Meta, EDP sign PPA for 250MW Arkansas solar PV project

News

Australian utility-scale solar and wind generation up 24% year-on-year in April

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar generation falls 4.6% in April as autumn conditions deepen

Features, Long Reads

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

News

How the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects solar aluminium sourcing

Features, Interviews

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

News

CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

News

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An EDP project in North America.
‘Our partnership with Meta demonstrates how long-term collaborations are essential to accelerate the energy transition at scale,’ said EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade. Image: EDP.

US technology giant Meta and developer EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 250MW Cypress Knee Solar project in the US.

The project is currently under construction in Arkansas, and EDPR NA expects it to be completed in 2028. This is one year later than the proposed start of commercial operations date of 2027 referenced in EDP’s documentation of the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The utility has invested more than US$400 million into the project, and this marks the third PPA to be signed between the companies for US renewable power projects. In 2024, EDP started operations at a 200MW solar project in Arizona, at which Meta agreed to acquire all of the power generated, and the two companies have now signed PPAs for 545MW of renewable energy capacity across the country.

“Our partnership with Meta demonstrates how long-term collaborations are essential to accelerate the energy transition at scale,” said EDP CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade.

“Through our partnership with EDPR, Cypress Knee Solar will bring new generation to the Arkansas grid, creating local jobs and delivering economic benefits to the community,” added Meta head of clean and renewable energy Amanda Yang.

Despite only placing 18th in the Solar Energy Industries Association’s latest ranking of the leading US states for solar, Arkansas has seen notable recent PV project activity driven by the escalating power needs of data centre infrastructure. Last year Entergy announced plans to build a solar-plus-storage project in Memphis to power a Google data centre, and Arkansas was one of the states included in a portfolio of projects developed by Invenergy and Meta across the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, arkansas, edp, meta, projects, us

Read Next

Image: First Solar

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

May 1, 2026
US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has posted increased sales and income for the first quarter of 2026.
A rooftop solar system in Connecticut. Image: Sunnova.
Premium

How investment trends in US residential solar compare to Europe

April 30, 2026
US solar is 'relatively strong [because] the fundamentals for solar are really strong,' Aurora Solar's Fox Swim tells PV Tech Premium.
Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.

Indian PV manufacturer Inox Solar acquires Boviet Solar’s US module assembly operations

April 30, 2026
Inox Solar has entered into an agreement with Chinese technology and manufacturing firm Ningbo Boway Alloy Material to acquire all the equity stakes of its US subsidiary Boviet Solar Technology.
Image: Renewable Properties

Renewable Properties buys 118MW US-made First Solar modules

April 30, 2026
US community solar developer Renewable Properties has acquired 118MW of cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules from US solar manufacturer First Solar.
A Nextnorth solar PV project in the Philippines.

TotalEnergies, Nextnorth start construction at 440MW solar project in the Philippines

April 30, 2026
TotalEnergies and Nextnorth have reached financial close on, and started construction at, a 440MW solar PV project in the Philippines.
A solar project in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh launches 495MW solar PV tender

April 29, 2026
The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for 495MW of new solar PV capacity, to be deployed across ten projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

News

How the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects solar aluminium sourcing

Features, Interviews

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

News

CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA