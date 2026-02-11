MNRE adds 3GW of solar cell capacity to ALMM List-II, reaching 26GW

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Bengaluru headquartered Evervolt, a subsidiary of Evervolt Green Energy, has been included in the updated list with 1,074MW of cell manufacturing capacity. The company operates a facility in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, producing bifacial monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells in a 182.2mm × 182.2mm format with a 10-busbar configuration.

The approved model, EVT-M10-BR-PERC, delivers an average conversion efficiency of 23.10% and a nominal power output of 7.66W per cell. Efficiency spans 22% to 23.50%, with output ranging between 7.26W and 7.75W. The enlistment is valid from February 2026 through February 2030.

Premier Energies has obtained clearance for the inclusion of an additional cell model, expanding its total approved capacity by 607MW. The newly registered product is a bifacial N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell in the G12R format, measuring 182.3mm × 210mm and configured with 16 busbars.

According to the company’s specifications, the cell achieves an average efficiency of 25.37% and a mean power output of 9.71W. Reported performance ranges between 24% and 26% efficiency, with power output spanning 9.18W to 9.95W. The listing carries a validity period from July 2025 to July 2029.

Mundra Solar PV, part of the Adani Group, has received clearance to include an additional solar cell model under the ALMM framework, expanding its approved capacity by 405MW.

The newly cleared TPRB16 is a bifacial n-type TOPCon cell based on the 182.3mm × 210mm G12R format and incorporates a 16-busbar design. It posts an average efficiency of 25.35% with a typical power output of 9.70W per cell. Efficiency ratings range between 24.5% and 25.7%, while output spans 9.37W to 9.82W. The certification remains in force from July 2025 until July 2029.

Sriperumbudur-headquartered FS India Solar Ventures has secured inclusion in ALMM List-II for solar cells, extending its compliance footprint beyond its existing module approval under List-I. The certification is effective from July 2025 until May 2029. Under the latest update, the company has been allocated an additional 221MW of approved cell capacity, lifting its cumulative listed capacity to 3,433MW.

In December 2025, MNRE updated ALMM List-II for solar cells, expanding total enlisted capacity to 23.7 GW. The second revision in September 2025 had raised capacity from 4.8 GW to 17.88 GW.

MNRE mandates that all government-backed ALMM projects source modules from List-I, cells from List-II, and wafers from the forthcoming List-III, which was first published in August with an initial 13 GW of capacity. From June 2028, solar wafers will be formally included in the ALMM, a step broadly welcomed by Indian PV manufacturers.