MNRE adds 3GW of solar cell capacity to ALMM List-II, reaching 26GW

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 11, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

EUROPE ROUND-UP: METLEN signs offtake deal in Italy, European Energy to finance Danish solar-plus-storage, TSE acquires French PV projects

UK awards 4.9GW solar PV in latest CfD round

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

The updated list features domestic manufacturers such as Premier Energies and Adani Group, both of which have secured approvals for additional cell models.
The updated list features domestic manufacturers such as Premier Energies and Adani Group, both of which have secured approvals for additional cell models. Image: Premier Energies.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has released the fourth revision of its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) II for solar cells, increasing the total enlisted manufacturing capacity to 26GW. 

The fourth revision added just over 3GW of new eligible cell manufacturing capacity. The policy aims to incentivise domestic manufacturing across all segments of solar production. The updated list features domestic manufacturers such as Premier Energies and Adani Group, both of which have secured approvals for additional cell models. Evervolt Solar Technology marks a fresh entry in the latest revision, expanding the roster of India-based cell producers under the programme. 

Bengaluru headquartered Evervolt, a subsidiary of Evervolt Green Energy, has been included in the updated list with 1,074MW of cell manufacturing capacity. The company operates a facility in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, producing bifacial monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells in a 182.2mm × 182.2mm format with a 10-busbar configuration.  

The approved model, EVT-M10-BR-PERC, delivers an average conversion efficiency of 23.10% and a nominal power output of 7.66W per cell. Efficiency spans 22% to 23.50%, with output ranging between 7.26W and 7.75W. The enlistment is valid from February 2026 through February 2030. 

Premier Energies has obtained clearance for the inclusion of an additional cell model, expanding its total approved capacity by 607MW. The newly registered product is a bifacial N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell in the G12R format, measuring 182.3mm × 210mm and configured with 16 busbars.  

According to the company’s specifications, the cell achieves an average efficiency of 25.37% and a mean power output of 9.71W. Reported performance ranges between 24% and 26% efficiency, with power output spanning 9.18W to 9.95W. The listing carries a validity period from July 2025 to July 2029. 

Mundra Solar PV, part of the Adani Group, has received clearance to include an additional solar cell model under the ALMM framework, expanding its approved capacity by 405MW. 

The newly cleared TPRB16 is a bifacial n-type TOPCon cell based on the 182.3mm × 210mm G12R format and incorporates a 16-busbar design. It posts an average efficiency of 25.35% with a typical power output of 9.70W per cell. Efficiency ratings range between 24.5% and 25.7%, while output spans 9.37W to 9.82W. The certification remains in force from July 2025 until July 2029. 

Sriperumbudur-headquartered FS India Solar Ventures has secured inclusion in ALMM List-II for solar cells, extending its compliance footprint beyond its existing module approval under List-I. The certification is effective from July 2025 until May 2029. Under the latest update, the company has been allocated an additional 221MW of approved cell capacity, lifting its cumulative listed capacity to 3,433MW. 

In December 2025, MNRE updated ALMM List-II for solar cells, expanding total enlisted capacity to 23.7 GW. The second revision in September 2025 had raised capacity from 4.8 GW to 17.88 GW.  

MNRE mandates that all government-backed ALMM projects source modules from List-I, cells from List-II, and wafers from the forthcoming List-III, which was first published in August with an initial 13 GW of capacity. From June 2028, solar wafers will be formally included in the ALMM, a step broadly welcomed by Indian PV manufacturers.

