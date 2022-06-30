Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

News

AEMO reveals ‘once-in-a-century’ roadmap for NEM’s energy transition, calls for AU$12bn in grid investment

Long Reads, News

DESRI secures US$400m capital finance to pursue US renewables pipeline

News

Rhode Island sets most ambitious renewable energy target of any US state

News

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

News

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

News

Grenergy looking to raise US$95m to accelerate growth in Europe and storage development

News

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Polysilicon is among the high-priority sectors for UFLPA enforcement. Image: Port of California.

US authorities’ move to require documentation showing the source of quartzite in solar module imports should come as no surprise, experts have said, amid suggestions most companies will be able to overcome the latest hurdle that threatens to delay shipments.

Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), solar panel importers are now required to trace their supply chains and prove that key inputs, including quartzite, are not coming from China’s Xinjiang region, according to Dan Whitten, vice president of public affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“We believe that the information Customs is seeking can be obtained and it is our expectation that most companies should be able to meet the requirements of the UFLPA,” Whitten said in a statement.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained shipments of one leading module manufacturer and required documentation showing the source of quartzite, according to a research note published earlier this week by Philip Shen, a senior research analyst at investment bank Roth Capital Partners.

The UFLPA, which come into force on 21 June, bans the import of products from Xinjiang unless importers can prove they weren’t made using forced labour. Polysilicon is one of the high-priority sectors for enforcement.

“We are not surprised to see that CBP is requiring documentation all the way up to quartz,” said Frédéric Dross, vice president of strategic development at STS, a testing, inspection and certification company. “The UFLPA guidance is clear that traceability of the entire supply chain is needed. The question is how strict would CBP be in enforcing that.”

When contacted to comment, a CBP spokesperson said he didn’t have data yet on specific cases.

Mariya Stoyanova, director of supply chain sustainability services at STS, said the other aspect in the UFLPA implementation to watch out for is polysilicon co-mingling, “as both the CBP operational guidance and the UFLPA strategy mention that imports from sites with dual sourcing will be at higher risk of detention”.

In guidance published earlier this month, CBP said solar module importers may need to provide supply chain documentation that demonstrate all entities involved in the manufacture of a particular good and the country of origin of each material used. It added that importers may also provide a flow chart that shows the origin of each material in the supply chain, including quartzite.

Allison Nyholm, vice president of policy at the American Council on Renewable Energy, said: “Traceability protocols are important but the scope and timing should be well communicated to the industry for purposes of compliance.”

The escalation in enforcement comes as US solar players work to ramp up deployment following President Biden’s decision to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years.

In comments sent to PV Tech yesterday, polysilicon manufacturer Wacker said it supported its polysilicon customers under the US’ withhold and release order and will continue to do so under the new UFLPA requirements.

US-based polysilicon manufacturer Hemlock Semiconductor said it sources all metallurgical-grade silicon from suppliers using quartz mined from North and South American sources.

“We are in compliance with CBP’s requirements, and are working closely with our partners to provide material manifest and proof of supply chain security documentation,” The company said in a statement.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acore, cbp, china, forced labour, hemlock semiconductor, imports, policy, roth capital, seia, sts certified, supply chain, traceability, UFLPA

Read Next

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

June 30, 2022
The solar industry supply chain’s jitters continued this week after polysilicon prices hit another high, driving silicon wafer prices further upward too.

AEMO reveals ‘once-in-a-century’ roadmap for NEM’s energy transition, calls for AU$12bn in grid investment

June 30, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed its 2022 Integrated System Plan (ISP), laying out a 30-year roadmap that plots the transition to net-zero and identifies upcoming investments in the National Electricity Market (NEM), which covers the populous south and east of the country.

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry is facing fresh module shipment delays after new import documentation was demanded by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

June 28, 2022
Solar and wind reached a 10.2% share of power generation in 2021, the first time the two technologies provided more than 10% of global power, according to new research from bp.

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

June 28, 2022
A proposed law in Spain aimed at clawing back revenues from emissions-free power plants would create risks for renewables investors and favour fossil fuel-fired generation, according to trade groups that have urged the European Union (EU) to intervene.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

June 27, 2022
The latest round of price surges in the solar value chain has caused PV module prices in China to exceed RMB2/W (US$0.30c/W).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

News

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

Featured Articles, Features

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022