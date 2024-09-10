Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

By George Heynes
New Technology, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

News

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

Features, Guest Blog

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

News

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

News

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

Features, Editors' Blog

Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

News

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

News

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Province will maintain the readiness of the project in case it is able to further develop it. Image: Conergy (ARENA).

Due to a lack of state government support, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources has shelved its multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia, HyEnergy.

Revealed in 2021, the project, which was set to be developed in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia and feature 1GW of solar PV and wind energy, was hoping to produce around 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen or up to 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia. This would’ve supported Australia’s ambition to become a major global exporter of green hydrogen in the future, owing to its vast solar PV resources.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company progressed with the HyEnergy project for three years and secured notable milestones. This includes all workstreams directly under its control, such as scoping studies, pre-feasibility studies, site selection studies, land agreements, environmental studies, and more.

During this time, the company has continuously communicated with all relevant departments and ministers, expecting the Western Australian government to provide a “timely and appropriate land tenure for the project”.

However, Province said in a statement that the government has “failed to offer tenure for the project on terms which would be acceptable to Province and potential project partners, or in the best interests of the company’s shareholders”.

The state government’s prolonged deliberation over the appropriate tenure for the HyEnergy project has caused the initial opportunity to advance the project to be missed, Province said. As a result, these delays have significantly reduced investor interest in the sector, leading many companies to postpone their plans to develop their green energy projects.

Despite the shelving of the project, the company still believes the Gascoyne region has the “best complementary wind and solar resources available at gigawatt scale” and that the close proximity to the coast could help support a booming international export trade.

Province CEO and managing director, David Frances confirmed it would now return to its primary focus on minerals exploration and development but will maintain HyEnergy in a state of readiness for the next cycle of its development.

Frances added: “It is disappointing that the state government would be the sole stakeholder who was not supportive of the project. This is in direct contrast with the government’s public statements of support for the industry.”

Australia’s green hydrogen ambitions

Given the current installed solar capacity across Australia, which, according to the Australian PV Institute, hit 34.2GW at the end of 2023, the technology has been positioned as a key supplier of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen. This is further supported given that deployment figures for solar PV do not seem to be slowing down.

Given the current installed solar capacity across Australia, which, according to the Australian PV Institute, hit 34.2GW at the end of 2023, the technology has been positioned as a key supplier of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen. This is further supported given that deployment figures for solar PV do not seem to be slowing down.

Several key developments have occurred in recent years aided by the right incentives for international investment in the country’s green hydrogen market. For instance, in 2022, energy major BP confirmed it would acquire a 40.5% stake in and become the operator of a green hydrogen project in Western Australia that could feature up to 26GW of solar and wind when complete.

In more recent times, the Aboriginal Clean Energy Partnership reached agreements in July 2023 that set the organisation up to develop a green hydrogen production facility in Western Australia powered by a 900MW solar PV plant.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, green hydrogen, Hyenergy, province resources, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

September 10, 2024
Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales has been granted federal approval from Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water.
First Solar

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

September 9, 2024
Solar manufacturing capacity in the US has nearly quadrupled in the two years since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became law.
The 50MW Kidston Solar Project in the north of Queensland. Image: Genex Power.

Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

September 9, 2024
Queensland has selected Powerlink to be the state's Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) Delivery Body, to deliver REZs in the Australian state.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

September 9, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 on Thursday (5 September) agreed to sell a 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to an undisclosed bidder.
Image: Enphase Energy

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

September 6, 2024
US-based inverter producer Enphase Energy has released a product that it claims can increase access to solar for legacy net energy metering (NEM) customers in California.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia breaks ground on 376MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

September 6, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has commenced construction of a 376MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

News

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

News

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024