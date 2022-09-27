Subscribe
Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Europe

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

News
Mytilineos has started EPC work on a 200MW utility-scale plant in Greece for Greek utility PPC Renewables. Image: Mytilineos.

Through its renewables and storage development (RSD) business unit, Greek developer Mytilineos has completed third-party engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts on its backlog of solar PV projects in Chile, Uzbekistan and Spain, totalling 417MW of capacity.

Moreover, the EPC has started construction on a 200MW utility-scale PV project in Greece for utility PPC Renewables, which is expected to be completed in 18 months.

In Chile, where it is developing 750MW of solar PV across the country, the RSD unit completed the 118.4MWp “Pampa Tigre” project located in the Antofagasta region.

In Uzbekistan the company undertook turnkey EPC services for independent power producer (IPP) Total Eren’s 131.35MWp Tutly project, which was commissioned in July 2022.

While in Europe, the developer has strengthened its long-time presence in the Spanish market by executing EPC contracts for three solar plants with a total capacity of 168MW.

Furthermore, the RSD business unit’s international mature solar portfolio currently sits at 2.4GW, of which 123MW are in operation, 829MW in construction and 444MW are ready to build or expected to be in the coming six months. The stages of the remaining projects were not disclosed and the company also has a further 3.7GW of projects in various stages of development.

