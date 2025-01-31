Subscribe To Premium
National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

By Will Norman
National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.
Xcel Energy has signed PPAs for the two Minnesota sites. Image: National Grid Renewables.

US renewable energy developer National Grid Renewables has begun construction on a solar project in the US state of Ohio and completed construction on two others in Minnesota.

Minnesota projects come online

Yesterday, National Grid Renewables began operations at the Fillmore and Louise solar projects, with a combined generation capacity of 95MW, in Fillmore County and Mower County, southern Minnesota.

Minneapolis-based utility Xcel Energy has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the entire output of the two projects which it said will go towards its commitment of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“As we transition our electric grid to fully carbon-free sources, we must also ensure it has the capacity to meet unprecedented increases in demand from a more electrified economy, driven by the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles, data centres and more,” said Ryan Long, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The Fillmore and Louise installations bring us a step closer to that future, serving our customers both here and across the Upper Midwest with additional renewable energy.”

In October, Xcel Energy updated its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) – the plans that utilities issue to map their customer’s energy needs – to add 3.6GW of additional renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The Louise and Fillmore projects are connected to the Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) interconnection zone. Last year PV Tech Premium looked into the growth of solar PV capacity in the MISO grid.

Sycamore Creek project breaks ground

Earlier this week, National Grid Renewables broke ground on the 117MW Sycamore Creek PV project in Crawford County, Ohio.

The company did not provide a timeline for the project’s construction but said Sycamore Creek brought its Ohio portfolio to over 675MW of operational and under-construction projects.

The project is contracted with Kiewit Power Constructors as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner, with whom National Grid Renewables has partnered on four of its previous Ohio projects.

 “Sycamore Creek is our fifth solar project to begin construction within the state, and we want to thank Ohioans for their support as we continue to grow our portfolio in Ohio,” said Joe Ibrahim, vice president of construction at National Grid Renewables.

The project will be connected to the PJM interconnection market, part of the Eastern Interconnection grid.

In November, National Grid Renewables signed a PPA for a 150MW PV project in Illinois expected to begin construction this year.

New York is aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Image: Con Edison.

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

January 31, 2025
In total, 30 of the projects are solar PV – either utility-scale or distributed energy generation (DER) – and would add 2.8GW of capacity.
Image: Lumea.

AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

January 31, 2025
The AEMO has detailed in a new report that grid-scale solar PV output achieved a new quarterly high average on the NEM of 2,212MW, an increase of 9% year-on-year (YoY).
RWE's Bakers Pond solar-plus-storage project in Virginia.

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

January 30, 2025
The average solar power purchase agreement (PPA) price remained constant between the third and fourth quarters of 2024 in North America.
BV/annual review

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

January 30, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company has secured US$950 million in aggregate financing to support the acquisition, construction and operation of a 500MWac solar PV power plant being pursued in the state of New York, US.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

January 30, 2025
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia is seeking Federal government approval for a 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
x-elio-blue-grass-solar-farm-768x576

Queensland dominates list of best-performing utility-scale solar PV plants in Australia

January 30, 2025
New data released by research firm Rystad Energy has shown that four of the top five best-performing Australian utility-scale solar PV plants in 2024 were located in Queensland.

