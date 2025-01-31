National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

Minneapolis-based utility Xcel Energy has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the entire output of the two projects which it said will go towards its commitment of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“As we transition our electric grid to fully carbon-free sources, we must also ensure it has the capacity to meet unprecedented increases in demand from a more electrified economy, driven by the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles, data centres and more,” said Ryan Long, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The Fillmore and Louise installations bring us a step closer to that future, serving our customers both here and across the Upper Midwest with additional renewable energy.”

In October, Xcel Energy updated its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) – the plans that utilities issue to map their customer’s energy needs – to add 3.6GW of additional renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The Louise and Fillmore projects are connected to the Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) interconnection zone. Last year PV Tech Premium looked into the growth of solar PV capacity in the MISO grid.

Sycamore Creek project breaks ground

Earlier this week, National Grid Renewables broke ground on the 117MW Sycamore Creek PV project in Crawford County, Ohio.

The company did not provide a timeline for the project’s construction but said Sycamore Creek brought its Ohio portfolio to over 675MW of operational and under-construction projects.

The project is contracted with Kiewit Power Constructors as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner, with whom National Grid Renewables has partnered on four of its previous Ohio projects.

“Sycamore Creek is our fifth solar project to begin construction within the state, and we want to thank Ohioans for their support as we continue to grow our portfolio in Ohio,” said Joe Ibrahim, vice president of construction at National Grid Renewables.

The project will be connected to the PJM interconnection market, part of the Eastern Interconnection grid.

In November, National Grid Renewables signed a PPA for a 150MW PV project in Illinois expected to begin construction this year.