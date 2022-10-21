Subscribe
Group Licence
News

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Projects, Storage, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

News

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

News

GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification

News

Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW

News

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

VIDEO: PV Cell Tech Extra Q&A on module technology, manufacturing capacities and more

Features

300+ US clean energy companies join SEIA’s criticism of FEMA proposals

News

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

News

Urgent call for EU-wide solar mandate for buildings

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
National Grid Renewables has signed a module supply agreement with First Solar for 2GW of its thin-film modules. Image: National Grid Renewables.

National Grid Renewables, a division of UK utility National Grid, has signed a 140MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with chocolate makers The Hershey Company in the second such deal between the two companies.

The PPA will see The Hershey Company receive power from National Grid Renewables’ Copperhead Solar & Storage Project, which broke ground yesterday. Copperhead is a 150MW/100MWh solar and storage project in Falls County, Texas.

It is the second PPA between the two companies, with The Hershey Company contracting a 50MW PPA with National Grid Renewables for its 275MW/125MWh solar-plus-storage Noble Project in April 2021.

Copperhead will deploy First Solar’s Series 6 thin-film solar modules and a 100MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) by Fluence Energy. It is being constructed by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company TIC, a subsidiary of Kiewit.

In June, National Grid Renewables and First Solar signed a framework agreement that will see the thin-film manufacturer supply National Grid Renewables with 2GW of its thin-film cadmium telluride modules, although these were scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and 2025. First Solar has supplied modules to the developer in the past.

“With Copperhead, our commitment to the state of Texas and the ERCOT market remains strong, and we look forward to bringing this project to commercial operation to benefit local and statewide residents,” said Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables. 

The Hershey Company said the PPA will help to achieve its decarbonisation targets, with the company committing to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by more than 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030.

“We’re making great progress toward achieving those goals thanks to projects like Copperhead,” said Mark Kline, director of Commodities and Specialty Procurement at The Hershey Company.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, hersheys, lssusa, national grid renewables, ppa, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, thin film, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

October 20, 2022
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar.

300+ US clean energy companies join SEIA’s criticism of FEMA proposals

October 20, 2022
More than 315 clean energy companies in the US have called on the country’s International Code Council (ICC) to reject a FEMA proposal on PV project construction standards

TotalEnergies inaugurates 800MW solar PV plant in Qatar

October 19, 2022
TotalEnergies has completed works on the 800MW “Al Kharsaah” solar power plant near Doha in Qatar and is already connected to the grid.

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

October 19, 2022
Current testing for solar modules is inadequate to account for the rising severity of extreme weather events in North America, according to a report from renewable energy project underwriter GCube Insurance.

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

October 18, 2022
PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada.

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

October 18, 2022
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

News

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

News

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

News

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022