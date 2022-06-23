Subscribe
First Solar to supply 2GWdc of modules to National Grid Renewables

By Jules Scully
National Grid Renewables will use the modules at projects in the US. Image: First Solar.

First Solar is to supply 2GWdc of its at thin-film cadmium telluride modules to National Grid Renewables after securing a framework agreement with the developer.

National Grid Renewables, a division of UK utility National Grid, is scheduled to receive the modules in 2024 and 2025 and deploy them at projects in the US.

The deal follows a collaboration between the companies that has seen First Solar provide its Series 6 modules for National Grid Renewables’ 200MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois, which was energised last year, and the under-construction 275MW Noble Solar plant in Texas.

“We’re proud of the fact that National Grid Renewables has, once again, selected our technology to power its mission to repower rural American communities,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar.

Designed and developed at its US research and development centres, First Solar’s thin-film modules have a carbon footprint that is 2.5 times lower than that of monocrystalline silicon panels on a life-cycle basis, according to the company.

As well as investing US$680 million to set up a 3.3GWdc solar module production plant in Ohio, the manufacturer is building a 3.3GW factory in India, adding to the company’s facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia.

When all the ramp-ups are complete, First Solar expects to have a nameplate manufacturing capacity of 16GW in 2024.

The company recently secured module supply deals with Leeward Renewable Energy, Silicon Ranch and Origis Energy.

developer, first solar, module supply deals, national grid, national grid renewables, thin-film, us solar

