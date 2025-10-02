Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Long Reads

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Grids
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News

India launches antidumping investigation on solar encapsulants from South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand

News

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

News

Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

News

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar PV played a major role in a record-breaking month in the NEM. Image: Brighte.

Australia’s solar sector delivered a strong September performance in the National Electricity Market (NEM) as the country entered spring, with combined solar PV generation reaching 3,933GWh—a 17.83% increase from August’s 3,338GWh.

The month marked a pivotal moment for renewable energy penetration, culminating in a record-breaking 78.6% instantaneous renewable energy share on 22 September.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Rooftop solar PV rises by 28% month-on-month

Distributed rooftop systems drove September’s impressive performance, generating 2,614GWh throughout the month—a 28% increase from August’s 2,042GWh.

This growth becomes more significant when viewed against the previous year’s baseline, with rooftop generation climbing 13.55% above September 2024’s 2,302GWh output.

The distributed solar surge reflects the technology’s continued expansion across Australian households and businesses. Rooftop installations now contribute 14.9% of total NEM electricity generation. Utility-scale solar maintained steady momentum, finishing September with 1,319GWh generated compared to August’s 1,296GWh.

As detailed in the chart above, sourced from Open Electricity (formerly OpenNEM), both solar generation types experienced steady growth as seasonal conditions improved and daylight hours extended across the NEM.

While the 23GWh monthly increase appears modest, it represents solid 16.01% year-on-year growth from September 2024’s 1,137GWh baseline.

Analysis reveals rooftop systems consistently outperformed utility-scale installations throughout September, averaging 86.4GWh daily compared to 44.3GWh for utility-scale projects. This performance differential highlights distributed generation’s growing dominance in Australia’s solar landscape.

You can explore August’s solar generation performance in our previous NEM data spotlight, with all entries available to PV Tech Premium subscribers.

Record-breaking renewable energy penetration

September delivered multiple renewable energy milestones, with 22 September achieving the NEM’s highest instantaneous renewable energy share of 78.6%, surpassing the previous day’s 77.9% record.

Rooftop solar installations dominated these historic moments, contributing over 43% of total grid demand during the peak renewable energy period, while utility-scale solar added 12.1% and wind generation provided 19.8%.

The record-setting day saw rooftop solar deliver 94GWh to the NEM, though this wasn’t the month’s peak performance. On 18 September, rooftop systems reached their highest daily output of 104GWh, demonstrating the technology’s capacity during optimal spring conditions.

Conversely, 10 September marked the month’s weakest solar performance, with rooftop systems generating just 57GWh while utility-scale installations contributed only 10GWh.

Despite this low point, rooftop solar’s minimum generation exceeded utility-scale systems’ median performance of 44GWh, indicating robust baseline performance across distributed installations.

Pricing volatility exposes market challenges

September’s generation achievements came alongside severe pricing volatility that exposed structural challenges in Australia’s evolving electricity market.

Both scales of solar deployment experienced extreme value swings, reaching peaks near AU$85/MWh (US$56.22/MWh) before plunging into deeply negative territory.

Rooftop systems faced negative pricing on 56.7% of September days compared to 46.7% for utility-scale installations. Perhaps more ominously, rooftop solar hit a low of -AU$34.23/MWh—nearly double utility-scale’s -AU$18.22/MWh minimum.

These pricing challenges translated into significant economic disparities. Throughout September, utility-scale solar averaged AU$4.93/MWh compared to rooftop solar’s AU$1.41/MWh, generating three-and-a-half times more total monthly value despite similar peak pricing potential.

The extreme volatility, with coefficients of variation exceeding 400% for both technologies, signals market stress as renewable energy penetration increases.

Rooftop solar faced particularly severe price swings with a standard deviation of AU$25.32/MWh compared to utility-scale’s AU$21.85/MWh.

Renewables provide 7.5TWh for the NEM

September 2025 marked a watershed moment for Australia’s NEM, with renewable energy sources delivering over 7.5TWh of generation and pushing clean energy’s share past the 50% threshold.

Solar technologies dominated the renewable energy landscape, with their combined 3,933GWh representing 22.4% of total NEM generation—positioning solar as the second-largest generation source after black coal.

Wind energy remained the largest single renewable energy contributor, delivering 3,388GWh (19.3% of total generation) while providing crucial baseload renewable energy capacity that complements solar’s daytime profile.

Despite renewable energy’s surge, coal-fired generation retained its overall dominance, with black coal contributing 6,290GWh (35.8%) and brown coal adding 1,977GWh (11.3%).

Combined coal technologies accounted for 47.1% of total generation, representing a continued decline from historical levels but highlighting the gradual transition.

Battery storage systems discharged 151GWh during September, demonstrating growing grid-scale storage deployment across the NEM. While representing just 0.9% of total generation, the technology’s rapid expansion suggests increasing importance for managing renewable energy integration challenges.

australia, nem, NEM data spotlight, pv power plants, rooftop solar, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

October 2, 2025
Spanish waste management company Trabede and energy firm Greening Group will build a solar module recycling plant in Granada, Andalusia, Spain.
Rooftop solar installation.

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

October 2, 2025
The European solar sector will lose around 5% of its jobs in 2025, the first contraction in employment for the sector in nearly a decade.
QCells perovskite

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

October 2, 2025
PV products using perovskite technology could assume a dominant position within the next ten years, according to module producer Qcells' CTO.
Danielle Merfeld Qcells
Premium

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

October 2, 2025
PV Talk: Qcells’ CTO Danielle Merfeld discusses the imminent opening of America’s first integrated ingot-to-module factory and her belief in solar’s long-term strengths.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

October 2, 2025
FRV Australia has announced the completion of its largest solar project to date, the 300MW Walla Walla Solar Farm in New South Wales.
Hail-Damage-to-panels-in-Texas-credit-NexTracker

Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

October 1, 2025
The insurance industry must adapt to evolving risks to head off a 'protection gap' that could undermine the global green energy transition.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

OBBBA to slow down US community solar installations until 2030

News

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

News

Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

News

Engie sees 250MW solar PV power plant registered with AEMO in Australia

News

Ember calls for Thailand to add 32GW of new solar capacity

News

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.