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Qcells begins solar cell production at 3.3GW vertically integrated US facility

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

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Qcells expects to be at full production in Q3 2026 for ingots, wafers and solar cells with a 3.3GW annual nameplate production. Image: Qcells.

Qcells has started producing solar cells at its vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia.

In addition to beginning cell production, the facility’s module assembly has reached full capacity, according to the company.

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Qcells added that ramping up of the entire value chain is underway, with the manufacturer expecting to reach full production in the third quarter of 2026.

By that time, the vertically integrated facility will have an annual nameplate capacity of 3.3GW each for ingots, wafers and cells, and 3.5GW for modules.

Qcells first announced the construction of the first US vertically-integrated facility in 2023, with, at the time, an investment of US$2.5 billion.

PV Tech spoke last year with Qcells’ global chief technology officer, Danielle Merfeld, about the Cartersville facility and the advantages it brings of building a domestic supply chain, as well as the company’s work on perovskite technology.

“Qcells starting production is proof that full vertical integration under one roof can happen in the US, becoming the first company with ingot-module manufacturing capacity in the country. It will also allow the company to produce modules with large amounts of domestic content. But above all this, it is a major milestone for US solar manufacturing,” said PV Tech Market Research analyst Joe Hennessy.

Indeed, as Hennessy highlighted, the modules produced at the Cartersville facility will allow developers and asset owners to qualify for the 10% domestic content bonus under the investment tax credit (ITC). Meanwhile, the manufacturer will be able to apply the full value of the Section 45X advanced manufacturing production tax credit across the entire supply chain, from ingots to modules.

“Producing the first solar cells at Cartersville is a milestone for Qcells and for American manufacturing,” said Andy Park, Global CEO of Qcells.

“As our ingot, wafer, and cell lines reach full capacity, we’ll be making the major components of a solar panel right here in Georgia. A dependable domestic supply chain doesn’t just create thousands of good-paying jobs, it gives our customers greater certainty on price, supply, and tariffs, and a product they can trust from start to finish.”

Aside from the Cartersville vertically integrated facility, the manufacturer also has a module assembly plant in Dalton, Georgia. The facility increased its annual nameplate capacity by 2GW to 5.1GW in 2023. Overall, once the Cartersville plant reaches full production capacity in Q3 2026, it will bring the company’s total annual nameplate module production in Georgia to 8.6GW.

Scaling up the entire supply chain in the US will be one of the key topics of conversation at PV CellTech USA in San Francisco, on 13-14 October 2026. The conference brings together the innovators, policymakers and supply-chain leaders driving the country’s next wave of wafer, cell and module capacity. You can find out more and get hold of tickets here. PV Tech readers can save 20% with code PVT20.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
cell production, celltechusa, georgia, Qcells, us, us manufacturing, vertically integrated

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