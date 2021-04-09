Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

News

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

News

Green hydrogen to be cheaper than natural gas by 2050

News

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

News

India approves PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Familiar uncertainties as India charts new solar territory

Features, Interviews

Black Hills Energy agrees PPA for 200MW Colorado solar facility

News

BlackRock raises US$4.8 billion for renewables investment

News

Tata Power Solar ramps up cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW

News

Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Subsidies could be phased out for all new solar projects, starting with centralised large-scale projects this year. Image: Fotopedia.

A draft proposal put forward by China’s National Development and Reform Commission could see subsidies for new solar projects phased out, starting this year.

The draft proposal, ‘Notice on Matters Related to the Renewable Power Feed-in Tariff Policy in 2021’, was submitted this week and would, if enacted, mean no further subsidies would be allocated to newly registered centralised solar PV projects or decentralized C&I-scale solar projects approved by China’s central government.

But tariffs for new projects, or guaranteed power purchase prices, would continue to be set through the combination of guide and competitive prices in whichever province the projects are developed in. These prices are determined by calculating the benchmark coal power price in 2020 as well as the average market price for power per province.

Furthermore, these tariffs will remain set for the purchasing hours determined for each project, with power generated outside of those purchasing hours rewarded with tariffs determined purely by the market price at that time.

The document also details proposed changes to subsidies for residential solar projects, capping the subsidy standard for decentralized PV plants in the 2021 fiscal year to RMB0.03/kWh, which would apply to all power generated by the installation.

From 2022, China’s central government would no longer subsidise new residential solar installations under the proposals.

For national renewable demonstration projects, tariffs would be set depending on the local coal power benchmark price approved by China’s National Energy Administration, however no subsidies will be made available for projects completed after 1 January 2022.

However, the document does open the window for local governments to establish their own policies, encouraging them to introduce more targeted support for solar PV, solar thermal and wind projects.

The National Development and Reform Commission is soliciting for responses to the proposals, which could yet be tweaked.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, policy, regulation, residential solar, subsidies, utility-scale solar

Read Next

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

April 9, 2021
Solar and storage provider Sunworks has acquired installer Solcius in a deal worth US$51.8 million.

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

April 8, 2021
The US Department of the Treasury has revealed how new renewable tax incentives will be paid for by a tax raid on the fossil fuel industry, eliminating subsidies for oil and gas companies.
PV Tech Premium

Familiar uncertainties as India charts new solar territory

April 8, 2021
After a challenging year, India’s solar sector stands primed for something of a rebound. But a host of familiar issues, from the perilous state of DISCOMs to regulatory uncertainty, run the risk of stymying future growth. Vinay Rustagi, managing director at consultancy Bridge to India, talks to PV Tech about the future prospects for Indian solar.

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

April 6, 2021
SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of a major change to initial manufacturing agreements.

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

April 6, 2021
Indian solar power producer Azure Power has sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables as the company aims to focus more on projects with higher returns.

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

April 6, 2021
The International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) director-general has hailed the start of a “decade of renewables”, following a 2020 that saw China and the US drive global solar installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021