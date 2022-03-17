Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, New Technology
Asia & Oceania

Latest

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

News

Enphase Energy buys lead generation company SolarLeadFactory, hopes to increase conversion rates

News

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

Editors' Blog, Features

Indiana Michigan Power seeks proposals for 500MW of solar

News

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

News

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

News

Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module, confirms April launch of HJT module

News

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

News

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

Features, Interviews

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Paul Barret, CEO of Hysata, and Gerry Swiegers, CTO in front of its proprietary electrolyser. Image: Hysata.

Australian electrolyser manufacturer Hysata claims its electrolyser technology could enable hydrogen production costs to fall below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s.

The research, which was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, confirmed Hysata’s ‘capillary-fed electrolysis cell’ can deliver a 95% system efficiency, almost 20% higher than modern alkaline electrolysers which produce the best system efficiency so far.

Paul Barrett, CEO of Hysata said the technology will allow green hydrogen to “outcompete fossil fuel-derived hydrogen” with production cost to fall below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s putting Australia as a “leading manufacturer” and exporter of electrolysers.

“This is critical to making green hydrogen commercially viable and decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors,” said Barrett.

Barrett’s prediction is five years earlier than IRENA’s or research firm IHS Markit’s prediction costs for green hydrogen being able to outcompete blue (or grey) hydrogen in all major markets, with IRENA predicting a cost of US$2.46/kg by 2030 for Australia using solar as the energy source.

Barrett added the company is on its way to commercialise the technology and reach gigawatt scale hydrogen production by 2025.

Infographic explaining how Hysata’s capillary-fed electrolysis cell works. Image: Hysata.

A report about hydrogen production costs from the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), suggested conversion efficiencies would increase to 82-86% for alkaline, PEM and solid oxide electrolysers by 2050.

Gerry Swiegers, chief technology officer at Hysata, said: “Hysata’s overall electrolyser system has been designed for ease of manufacturing, scaling and installation, delivering 95 percent overall system efficiency, equivalent to 41.5 kWh/kg, compared to 75 percent or less for existing electrolyser technologies.”

Swiegers added the technology stands to reduce both capital and operational costs for hydrogen producers to make green hydrogen.

The technology was first created by scientists at the University of Wollongong and will be commercialised by Hysata, backed by IP Group and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

With green hydrogen projects increasing in the past few years, many initiatives have been announced in the past two years to ramp up green hydrogen production.

During COP26 last year, the UN-supported Green Hydrogen Catapult (GHC) committed to bring 45GW of green hydrogen electrolyser capacity to a final investment decision by 2026 and commissioning by 2027.

An European initiative, the HyDeal Ambition initiative aims to achieve 67GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030 and deliver green hydrogen across Europe at €1.5/kg (US$1.82) before 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
australia, capillary-fed electrolysis, electrolysers, electrolysis, electrolysis manufacturing, green hydrogen, hysata, new technology

Read Next

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

March 15, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that ensuring security of energy supply through the expansion of renewables should be a priority for policymakers, according to the CEO of German utility RWE.

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

March 15, 2022
Installed rooftop solar capacity globally is on track to increase 61% between 2021 and 2025 as policy support encourages deployment and homeowners look to mitigate high electricity prices.

MIT develops waterless, contactless solar PV cleaning solution

March 14, 2022
A team of researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a waterless and contactless solution which it says can clean the dust off solar panels without compromising the panels efficiency.

Sun Cable closes US$150m Series B to fund its 20GW Australia-Singapore subsea cable project

March 14, 2022
Sun Cable has closed a AU$210 million (US$152 million) Series B raise with their existing shareholders to fund the development of its Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) subsea cable project.

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

March 11, 2022
Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec's green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world's largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

March 11, 2022
Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group has launched a new renewables development division that will aim to develop 5GW of projects within three years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

News

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021