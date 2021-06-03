Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

News

Solar procurement soars in PJM’s latest capacity auction

News

Ørsted to invest US$57 billion to quadruple renewable energy portfolio

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News

Q&A: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on solar’s junction box failure issue, microcrack susceptibility and putting quality over scale

Features, Interviews

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

The New South Wales government has launched a registration of interest process for Australia’s largest renewable energy zone (REZ), which is expected to deliver as much as 8GW of capacity.

Generation, storage and network developers with proposed or operational assets in the state’s New England area have been asked to submit responses, with information from the process to be used to inform the best timing, design and exact location of the zone.

According to the NSW government, which has committed AU$78.9 million (US$60.9 million) to support the development of the REZ, the location selected for the zone benefits from exceptional natural solar and wind resources and is relatively close to existing grid infrastructure.

NSW’s energy and environment minister, Matt Kean, said the New England REZ will deliver AU$10.7 billion in private investment and will be a key part of the state’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, which will see it create five renewable energy zones to replace existing power stations as they retire. With a combined capacity of 12GW, the zones will be in the regions of Central West and Orana, Illawarra, New England, South West and Hunter-Central Coast.

Announced in November, the roadmap is expected to attract up to AU$32 billion of private sector investment in electricity infrastructure and create more than 9,000 jobs by 2030, while helping the state reach its goal of becoming net zero by 2050.

The latest ROI process comes after the state saw a nine-fold oversubscription in interest for its first renewable energy zone last year. The government received 113 registrations of interest, totalling 27GW of capacity, looking to connect to the 3GW zone in the Central West and Orana regions.

Recent developments in New South Wales’s solar sector have seen construction start on the first stage of a 720MW hybrid solar and battery project in the New England region, while French independent power producer Neoen was given the go-ahead in March to develop a 350MW PV plant alongside a 100MW / 200MWh battery energy storage system.

The call for registrations of interest in the New England REZ will close on 16 July 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, energy storage, new south wales, renewable energy zone, rez

Read Next

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

June 3, 2021
Lightsource BP has secured AU$330 million (US$255 million) to fund the development of two utility-scale solar projects in Australia.

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

June 1, 2021
Financial commitments for utility-scale renewables projects in Australia have slowed to the lowest level in the past five years, according to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which revealed investment in large-scale batteries in the country is booming.

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

June 1, 2021
Almost two thirds of people working in the solar industry expect to see double-digit sales growth this year, according to initial findings from a Global Solar Council survey.

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

May 31, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, as Amber Infrastructure Group forms a Michigan-focused renewables development firm and Guzman Energy partners with Primergy Solar on a new Colorado PV project.

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

May 28, 2021
A new strategic plan from Sembcorp Industries will see the Singapore-based energy company aim to increase its renewables capacity almost fourfold to 10GW by 2025.

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021