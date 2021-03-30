Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

News

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

News

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

News

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

News

Energy regulators must learn from past mistakes, or risk residential solar progress

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

O&G major Galp to begin work on maiden solar project in Portugal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Neoen

Local authorities in New South Wales, Australia, have given French independent power producer Neoen the green light to develop a large scale solar-plus-storage production facility in the region despite receiving 50 complaints from members of the public.

The Culcairn Solar Farm, which will be located in the NSW Riverina Region, will include 350MW of solar capacity alongside a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment finalised its assessment of the project in January, and Neoen’s planning application was brought to the state’s Independent Planning Commission after it received complaints from a local council and more than 50 members of the public. In a meeting with locals held earlier this month, members of the community expressed concerns regarding the loss of agricultural land, biodiversity, environmental impacts, and bushfire risk.

Under the conditions of the IPC’s project approval, Neoen must undertake measures to minimise any adverse environmental impacts, set standards and performance measures for acceptable environmental performance in the area, and prepare a plan to return the site to its pre-existing state when the project is decommissioned.

Neoen’s AU$636 million (US$485.4 million) project is expected to begin commercial operations by mid-2022, and have the ability to produce approximately 800GWh of electricity per year.

The farm is expected to create 350 jobs during its construction, according to the IPC’s filing, and seven permanent positions when it becomes operational.

Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity by 2025. It has started to focus on expanding its presence in regions such as Queensland, where it is also developing what, at 460MWp capacity, stands to be Australia’s largest solar farm

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia solar, neoen, new south wales, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

March 23, 2021
Despite green hydrogen’s potential for decarbonising numerous hard to abate sectors, challenges around system integration, government support and project scale must be addressed with urgency.

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

March 22, 2021
Construction has started on what claims to be Australia’s largest hybrid solar and battery energy storage facility.

FPL files four-year rate proposal enabling 894MW of solar development

March 15, 2021
US utility Florida Power & Light (FPL) has filed a four-year rate plan that could see 894MW of solar PV systems added to the grid.

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

March 15, 2021
E-commerce giant Amazon is to invest in the development of a 62MW ground-mounted solar network in Singapore.

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

March 11, 2021
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity in the next four years.

UK-based solar developer plans AU$500 million green hydrogen project in Australia

March 10, 2021
UK-based solar developer Eco Energy World (EEW) is hoping to build what it claims will be one of the world’s largest hydrogen and solar PV developments in Queensland, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer