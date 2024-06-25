Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

By Andy Colthorpe
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

News

SolarPower Europe: flexibility targets can slash energy prices and solar curtailment

News

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

Features, Interviews

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

Features, Interviews

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Features, Interviews

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
New York is aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Image: Con Edison.

The plan which will guide New York to its 2030 energy storage target has been approved, while competitive solicitations for onshore renewables have been launched in the state.

State governor Kathy Hochul announced last week (20 June) that the Energy Storage Roadmap 2.0 devised by staff at the New York Department of Public Service and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has been approved by the New York Public Service Commission (PSC).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

On the same day, Hochul also said a new large-scale competitive solicitation for onshore renewable energy resources will be held, administered by NYSERDA.

The solicitation for large-scale resources requires projects to undergo a two-step eligibility process. The first requires submission of proof that a project is classified as Tier 1 by NYSERDA, which is due by 15th July. The second is a competitive bid proposal wherein NYSERDA will assess proposals and conduct a competitive comparison based on both price and non-price factors. Bids for this step are due by 8th August, 2024.

Eligible projects must be operational by 30th November, 2026, and successful bids will be notified of acceptance by the end of September 2024.

Both renewables and energy storage are considered key to achieving targets that include 70% renewable energy on the New York grid by 2030, and the deployment of 6GW of energy storage by that date.

The targets are at the heart of the state’s Climate Protection and Community Leadership Act (CPCLA), which was initiated by Hochul’s predecessor Andrew Cuomo. Shortly Hochul took office at the beginning of 2023, the storage target was doubled from 3GW to its current goal.

As well as helping New York to decarbonise towards 100% emissions-free electricity by 2040 and contributing to improved air quality, the addition of energy storage at both large-scale and distributed scales would lower electricity system costs by about US$2 billion, Hochul said last week.

As of the beginning of April, New York State had awarded about US$200 million in incentives to around 396MW of BESS now in operation, while it has contracted for a further 581MW that are moving towards construction. That however leaves it well behind national leading states such as Texas and California, the latter of which has surpassed 10GW of batteries connected to its main CAISO grid.

This story first appeared on our sister site, Energy-storage.news. You can read the full version here.

Additional reporting for PV Tech by Will Norman.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bess, energy storage, new york, new york public service commission, solar pv, us

Read Next

Image: Shutterstock

SolarPower Europe: flexibility targets can slash energy prices and solar curtailment

June 25, 2024
New modelling shows that electrification and flexibility can slash average day-ahead energy prices by 25% by 2030, and by 33% by 2040.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

June 25, 2024
Swiss-owned solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has started production at its heterojunction (HJT) module assembly plant in Goodyear, Arizona.
Astronergy at SNEC
Sponsored

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

June 24, 2024
During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Chuan Lu, chairman and CEO of Astronergy, about the company’s strategy and shipment forecast.
intersolar

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

June 24, 2024
The Intersolar Europe 2024 trade show closed its doors for another year on Friday (21st June). Ahead of further coverage and interviews from the conference, this piece will collate a few of the key takeaways that we saw on the ground at the show last week.
Yingli Solar at SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

June 24, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.
JA Solar, SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

June 24, 2024

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024